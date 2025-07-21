or
Everything to Know About 'The Bear' Season 5: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

the bear season cast plot release date
Source: FX Networks/YouTube

FX renewed 'The Bear' for a fifth season after the Season 4 premiere in June.

By:

July 21 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Will There Be 'The Bear' Season 5?

Source: FX Networks/YouTube

'The Bear' is returning for a fifth season.

The Bear is cooking up something for viewers!

After the fourth season of the Emmy-winning comedy series premiered in June, FX announced it had renewed The Bear for Season 5.

"The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season — as seen through incredibly high viewership — has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons," said FX Chairman John Landgraf in a statement. "Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story."

What Is 'The Bear' Season 5 About?

Source: FX Networks/YouTube

Chris Storer created the hit series.

While FX has not released the official synopsis for The Bear Season 5, it is expected that the upcoming installment will build upon the events of the previous seasons.

In Season 4, Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) confirms he plans to leave the restaurant once the business stabilizes or earns a Michelin star, saying he feels out of touch with his passion.

It remains unclear whether the fifth season will be the last, but Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays Tina, would like to see The Bear continue "for at least another five years." Still, she noted the future of the show felt "fragile."

Colón-Zayas told RadioTimes.com, "There's that line that Richie had in the beginning, like, 'It is a delicate ecosystem.' And I think that as long as that is inspired and nurtured, then we'll have the magic that we have. So that's more important."

Her comment echoed what Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who portrays Richie, shared with The Telegraph.

"I feel like we're getting near to the end of The Bear. It seems like that story is wrapping up to me," he continued.

Which Cast Members Are Returning for 'The Bear' Season 5?

Source: FX Networks/YouTube

'The Bear' premiered in June 2022.

The official cast of The Bear Season 5 has not yet been confirmed as of press time.

When Will 'The Bear' Season 5 Premiere?

Source: FX Networks/YouTube

The second season was released in 2023, while the third installment came out in 2024.

The Bear Season 5 will be released in 2026, FX confirmed.

Where Can Fans Watch 'The Bear'?

Source: FX Networks/YouTube

'The Bear' was picked up by FX for a Season 5.

All four seasons of The Bear are available to stream on Hulu, Apple TV+ and Disney+.

