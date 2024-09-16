or
'F--- You, Emmy Voters': Steve Martin and Martin Short Fans Outraged After Jeremy Allen White Wins for His Comedic Performance in 'The Bear'

Jeremy Allen White won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

By:

Sept. 15 2024, Published 9:56 p.m. ET

Is The Bear really a comedy?

On Sunday, September 15, fans of Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were outraged when Jeremy Allen White took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on The Bear over the two comedians.

People were outraged that neither Steve Martin or Martin Short won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

After the star, 33, was awarded the Emmy, people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about the apparent snub.

“Jeremy Allen White is an amazing actor in a great show… who hasn’t delivered one funny line in three seasons. The #Emmys are broken. Martin Short, Steve Martin & Larry David are three of the funniest humans ever. Comedy needs to be factored into Best Actor in a COMEDY Series,” one user pointed out, indicating that they don’t believe The Bear is a comedy.

A second person echoed: “Jeremy Allen White winning MULTIPLE Emmys over Steve Martin and Martin Short is a hate crime. Season 3 of Only Murders RULED and both those guys crushed it,” while a third added, “We need to stop awarding comedy Emmys to this dude who isn't giving a comedic performance in a comedy series. Martin Short and Steve Martin deserve to be recognized.”

One more person wrote, “I will never watch The Bear on principle because what do you mean Jeremy Allen White is funnier than Matt Berry? Than Steve Martin? THAN MARTIN SHORT? F--- you, Emmy voters.”

Jeremy Allen White won the Emmy for his work on 'The Bear.'

As OK! previously reported, Short and Martin are beloved for their roles in Only Murders in the Building, in which they costar alongside Selena Gomez.

Last year, Short spoke about how he was nervous to work with The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 32, at the start of the series.

Steve Martin and Martin Short both were nominated in the category for their work on 'Only Murders in the Building.'

Emmys
"The first day we shot, I had never met Selena. Because of COVID, we'd only Zoomed," the 73-year-old said. "And I was driving to work and I thought, 'I wonder what Selena's could be like?' I mean, she could be a nightmare. She could be a pop princess nightmare."

However, after meeting Gomez, his opinion quickly changed.

Jeremy Allen White also won an Emmy in the same category at the last Emmys.

"Right away — from the first second we started to the makeup room — it was, like, fabulous," he shared, adding that Gomez is "always on time, always knows her lines. So good, so talented, such a pro — it's fabulous."

The actress admitted she was also nervous to be around the legendary comedians.

“Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they’ve helped sharpen my skills," the “Single Soon” singer told The Wrap.

“I hope to be as funny as they are one day. They are just really gifted at creating a situation out of nothing and making people laugh and I admire that deeply," she gushed. “I guess comedy comes quite naturally for me, but it’s also helping me become more confident in approaching other roles that might be very different.”

