EXCLUSIVE Jeremy Renner at Center of Huge Health Fears Over S-- Scandal — 'First his Accident, Now This… It Could Kill Him' Source: MEGA Jeremy Renner's health could be at risk after his s-- scandal exploded, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Nov. 10 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Jeremy Renner is facing fresh turmoil after shocking allegations from Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou – a storm that friends say could threaten both his recovery and his reputation. The Avengers star, still rebuilding his life after a near-fatal snow plough accident, is now accused of sending explicit images, drunkenly yelling at a collaborator and making an immigration threat during a bitter fallout with a former business partner.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeremy Renner nearly died after being crushed by a snow plow in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Renner, 54, who nearly lost his life in January 2023 after being crushed by a 14,000-pound snow plow outside his Reno, Nev., home, has been accused by Zhou, 37, of harassment and intimidation during what she describes as a short-lived professional and romantic entanglement. Zhou – who worked with Renner on the documentary Chronicles of Disney and the animated film Stardust Future – claimed on Instagram the actor sent personal and intimate photographs, pursued her romantically and later turned hostile when she confronted him.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jeremy Renner has denied the allegations against him.

Article continues below advertisement

"The allegations being made are totally inaccurate and untrue," a spokesperson for Renner said. But Zhou alleged during a meeting at Renner's Reno home in August, the actor drank heavily and "yelled for two hours," forcing her to lock herself in a room. She said: "I was discussing about the doc logistics, then he drank a bottle of wine alone and got angry and angry yelling for two hours."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: megaMEGA Jeremy Renner was accused of sending explicit photos to his coworker.

Article continues below advertisement

"I had to location share to my team, my parents and Disney colleagues in case something happens to me they know where I am. "I had to lock myself in a room to be safe praying he would not come into the room at night as he was really angry. I did not say a word, I was so scared for my life," she continued. Zhou claimed the actor had initially pursued her romantically, sending explicit photos along with flirtatious messages. She added: "Mr. Renner first contacted me directly in June, sending personal and intimate photographs of himself, behavior that, according to public reports, he has exhibited before." Zhou had previously posted a picture of a man's naked torso on her Instagram Stories, claiming it was a photo Renner sent her unsolicited.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou spoke about the alleged incident on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

She added: "I have a collection of those photos and the p--- gifs that he sent." Zhou has also said she felt manipulated and professionally exploited. She claims he pursued her and then "denied" her work. According to Zhou, tensions erupted after she asked Renner to publicly promote their film collaborations. "When I called him out privately about his past misconduct and asked him to behave properly, to respect me as a woman and a filmmaker, he threatened to call immigration/ICE on me," she said, calling it an "act that deeply shocked and frightened me."