Jeremy Renner Vacations With Daughter Ava in Italy After Praising Her for Helping Him Recover From Snowplow Accident: Photos

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Jeremy Renner is enjoying a memorable getaway in Italy alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Ava Berlin Renner. Taking to his Instagram Story on October 22, the Mayor of Kingstown actor gave fans a glimpse into their Roman holiday, sharing sweet candid moments from their travels. The picturesque vacation comes as a heartfelt milestone for the father-daughter duo, following Renner’s previous tributes thanking Ava for standing by his side and taking care of him throughout his traumatic recovery.

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Photographs Captured Special Moments Across Rome

Source: @JEREMYRENNER/INSTAGRAM Pictures showed the pair visiting historic landmarks throughout Rome.

The shared photos highlight the duo taking in the iconic sights of Rome. In one snapshot, Ava walked ahead on a brick pathway toward the majestic Colosseum, dressed in white pants and a dark top. Another selfie shows Renner in dark sunglasses and a vintage graphic tee alongside Ava directly in front of the Colosseum. A third photo captures them posing together by a stone fountain with Saint Peter's Basilica looming gracefully in the background, showing off their close bond against the historic backdrop.

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The Getaway Followed Renner's Miraculous Recovery From His Near-Fatal Accident

Source: @JEREMYRENNER/INSTAGRAM The holiday occurred nearly three years after his severe accident.

This Italian escape holds special significance as it takes place nearly three years after Renner's near-fatal accident on New Year's Day in 2023. The Marvel star suffered severe blunt chest trauma and over 30 broken bones when he was crushed by a 14,000-pound snowcat while attempting to clear snow and protect his nephew near his Nevada home. "What I experienced when I passed was this collective divinity and beautiful, powerful peace. It is the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel," Renner shared.

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Renner Thanked His Daughter for Supporting His Survival and Healing

Source: MEGA The actor expressed heartfelt gratitude to his daughter for her care.

Renner has frequently credited Ava as his primary motivation for surviving and healing after the crash. He previously opened up about how his daughter stepped up during his recovery, revealing how she helped take care of him when he was bedridden and gave him the strength to keep fighting through physical therapy. "She was reason number one for me to survive... I asked her to wait for me," Renner noted. "She told me, 'I'm waiting, Dad,' and that gave me the strength to come back."

Jeremy Renner Attended Alice nella Città Film Festival With Daughter Ava

Source: MEGA He walked alongside his daughter on the festival red carpet.