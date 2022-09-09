'Unapologetically Jerry': Ageless Jerry Hall, 66, Makes First Public Appearance After Billion Dollar Rupert Murdoch Divorce

Fashion model Jerry Hall was spotted celebrating with friends at the BLEACH London US salon in Los Angeles in her first public appearance since she filed for divorce from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Rupert Murdoch, this past July.

Hall attended the intimate event with daughter Georgia May Jagger — the fashion icon famously dated Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger for over 20 years — on Tuesday, September 6, as they celebrated the launch of Reincarnation Shampoo and Conditioner.