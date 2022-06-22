Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch & Jerry Hall Divorcing After 6 Years Of Marriage

According to the newspaper, his divorce is unlikely to alter any of the businesses he holds stakes in, such as Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

“The Murdoch family’s shares in the companies Mr. Murdoch founded reside in a strictly managed trust. Mr. Murdoch splits voting rights over that trust with his four oldest children — Lachlan, Elisabeth, James, and Prudence — and has arranged them so that he can never be outvoted," the article reads.

However, the split could "reverberate throughout his business empire," the publication notes, especially if Murdoch has to pay up.