'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison After Pleading Guilty In Child Pornography Case

The FBI investigated the reality star back in 2019, but he wasn't arrested until September 2020. He was later accused of producing and soliciting child pornography after he asked two 13-year-old boys to send him nude photos over the social media platform Snapchat.

The boys' mother reportedly found texts and a secret folder, which contained 10 explicit photos and videos of the minors naked.

"We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager," one of Harris' reps stated at the time. "We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed."