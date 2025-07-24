Jerry O'Connell Reveals Wife Rebecca Romijn Once Visited Epstein Island for Modeling Shoot

Jerry O'Connell casually dropped a surprising detail about his wife, Rebecca Romijn, during a recent comedy show, revealing she once visited Jeffrey Epstein's island — but not for anything scandalous.

The revelation unfolded at an event hosted by designer Cynthia Rowley in the Hamptons, where comedian Seth Herzog was riffing about the notorious island. "Everyone went," Herzog said, jesting that the guest list for Epstein's retreat was so extensive that even the late cosmologist Stephen Hawking attended. "Let's make like the beginning of the universe: have a Big Bang. These are the lines Hawking is working with."