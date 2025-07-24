Jerry O'Connell Reveals Wife Rebecca Romijn Once Visited Epstein Island for Modeling Shoot
Jerry O'Connell casually dropped a surprising detail about his wife, Rebecca Romijn, during a recent comedy show, revealing she once visited Jeffrey Epstein's island — but not for anything scandalous.
The revelation unfolded at an event hosted by designer Cynthia Rowley in the Hamptons, where comedian Seth Herzog was riffing about the notorious island. "Everyone went," Herzog said, jesting that the guest list for Epstein's retreat was so extensive that even the late cosmologist Stephen Hawking attended. "Let's make like the beginning of the universe: have a Big Bang. These are the lines Hawking is working with."
Hawking visited Epstein's Caribbean island in 2006 as part of a science conference trip to St. Thomas.
He was never accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.
O'Connell then chimed in, surprising the audience.
"Actually, my wife told me she went to Epstein Island. There was a modeling shoot there. My wife was modeling at the time," he said, adding, "I'm so sorry, everyone. I know this is a comedy show, but that's the end of that story. There was no massaging of feet."
"Anyone else want to confess?" Herzog quipped, keeping the laughs going.
Romijn, famous for her roles in X-Men and Ugly Betty, began her career as a top model in the '90s, gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated, Cosmopolitan and Glamour, while also featuring in ad campaigns for big names like Christian Dior, La Perla, Tommy Hilfiger and Victoria's Secret.
Despite the shocking topic, Romijn did not meet Epstein during her visit.
The comedy duo continued their set with a humorous take on ICE's priorities, suggesting they should target litterbugs on the Long Island Railroad instead of hardworking individuals. "Guys who pull out guitars at parties. Deported," Herzog joked. "I don't want to hear the new song you wrote. I don't want to hear you play 'Blackbird' at my party. Get the f--- out."
Epstein, a wealthy American financier and a convicted s-- offender, was known for his high-profile social circle of which included politicians, celebrities and royalty.
In 2008, he pleaded guilty to state felony charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution and served a controversial 13-month sentence with a work release provision. He was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of s-- trafficking minors. He died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial.