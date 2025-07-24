or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > jerry o'connell
OK LogoNEWS

Jerry O'Connell Reveals Wife Rebecca Romijn Once Visited Epstein Island for Modeling Shoot

Composite Photo of Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell with Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Mega

Jerry O’Connell said his wife, Rebecca Romijn, visited Epstein Island for a ‘modeling shoot.’

Profile Image

July 24 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jerry O'Connell casually dropped a surprising detail about his wife, Rebecca Romijn, during a recent comedy show, revealing she once visited Jeffrey Epstein's island — but not for anything scandalous.

The revelation unfolded at an event hosted by designer Cynthia Rowley in the Hamptons, where comedian Seth Herzog was riffing about the notorious island. "Everyone went," Herzog said, jesting that the guest list for Epstein's retreat was so extensive that even the late cosmologist Stephen Hawking attended. "Let's make like the beginning of the universe: have a Big Bang. These are the lines Hawking is working with."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rebecca Romijn modeled for brands like Dior, La Perla and Victoria’s Secret in the ’90s.
Source: Mega

Rebecca Romijn modeled for brands like Dior, La Perla and Victoria’s Secret in the ’90s.

Article continues below advertisement

Hawking visited Epstein's Caribbean island in 2006 as part of a science conference trip to St. Thomas.

He was never accused of any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

O'Connell then chimed in, surprising the audience.

"Actually, my wife told me she went to Epstein Island. There was a modeling shoot there. My wife was modeling at the time," he said, adding, "I'm so sorry, everyone. I know this is a comedy show, but that's the end of that story. There was no massaging of feet."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jerry O'Connell clarified Rebecca Romijn did not meet Jeffrey Epstein during the trip.
Source: Mega

Jerry O'Connell clarified Rebecca Romijn did not meet Jeffrey Epstein during the trip.

MORE ON:
jerry o'connell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"Anyone else want to confess?" Herzog quipped, keeping the laughs going.

Romijn, famous for her roles in X-Men and Ugly Betty, began her career as a top model in the '90s, gracing the covers of Sports Illustrated, Cosmopolitan and Glamour, while also featuring in ad campaigns for big names like Christian Dior, La Perla, Tommy Hilfiger and Victoria's Secret.

Despite the shocking topic, Romijn did not meet Epstein during her visit.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jerry O'Connell made the confession about his wife during a comedy skit.
Source: Mega

Jerry O'Connell made the confession about his wife during a comedy skit.

Article continues below advertisement

The comedy duo continued their set with a humorous take on ICE's priorities, suggesting they should target litterbugs on the Long Island Railroad instead of hardworking individuals. "Guys who pull out guitars at parties. Deported," Herzog joked. "I don't want to hear the new song you wrote. I don't want to hear you play 'Blackbird' at my party. Get the f--- out."

Epstein, a wealthy American financier and a convicted s-- offender, was known for his high-profile social circle of which included politicians, celebrities and royalty.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jerry O'Connell and Seth Herzog also took jabs at ICE during the comedy skit.
Source: Mega

Jerry O'Connell and Seth Herzog also took jabs at ICE during the comedy skit.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty to state felony charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution and served a controversial 13-month sentence with a work release provision. He was arrested again in 2019 on federal charges of s-- trafficking minors. He died by suicide in his jail cell while awaiting trial.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.