Donald Trump Orders ICE to Prioritize Deportations in Democratic Cities: 'Get the Job Done!'
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on June 15 to order ICE officers to prioritize deportations in Democrat-run cities.
“Our Nation’s ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest Mass Deportation Operation of Illegal Aliens in History,” Trump began in his late-night rant. “Every day, the Brave Men and Women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our Mandate to the American People.”
'The Single Largest Mass Deportation Program in History'
Trump then ordered ICE officers to accomplish “delivering the single largest Mass Deportation Program in History.”
“In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside,” he continued. “These, and other such Cities, are the core of the Democrat Power Center, where they use Illegal Aliens to expand their Voter Base, cheat in Elections, and grow the Welfare State, robbing good paying Jobs and Benefits from Hardworking American Citizens. These Radical Left Democrats are sick of mind, hate our Country, and actually want to destroy our Inner Cities — And they are doing a good job of it!”
Donald Trump Slams the Left
The president claimed there’s “something wrong” with the people on the left, as they “believe in Open Borders, Transgender for Everybody, and Men playing in Women’s Sports," which is why he wants to focus on “crime ridden and deadly inner cities” and places where “Sanctuary Cities play such a big role."
“I want our Brave ICE Officers to know that REAL Americans are cheering you on every day,” Trump added. “The American People want our Cities, Schools, and Communities to be SAFE and FREE from Illegal Alien Crime, Conflict, and Chaos. That’s why I have directed my entire Administration to put every resource possible behind this effort, and reverse the tide of Mass Destruction Migration that has turned once Idyllic Towns into scenes of Third World Dystopia.”
'Remigration of Aliens'
Trump insisted the government will continue to focus on “remigration of aliens," in addition to preventing anyone who “undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States” from being admitted to the country.
“To ICE, FBI, DEA, ATF, the Patriots at Pentagon and the State Department, you have my unwavering support,” he concluded. “Now go, GET THE JOB DONE!”
Donald Trump's 'Politicizing Law Enforcement'
Chuck Todd, the former host of Meet The Press, took to social media platform X to slam Trump for the post.
“He’s openly admitting that he’s politicizing law enforcement,” Todd wrote. “This will not help ICE’s image because he’s asking them to perform a political task. Throw in the decision to shield the red states from law enforcement and he’s clearly hoping to provoke an angry response. At a moment when we need a president to de-escalate, he does the opposite.”
The new ICE order comes after No King’s protests took place on June 14 all over the country, fighting against the Trump administration’s policies, including his stance on deportation. Protests against Trump’s deportations have also been ongoing in Los Angeles for 10 days.