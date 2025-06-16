Donald Trump Orders ICE to Prioritize Deportations in Democratic Cities: 'Get the Job Done!'

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on June 15 to order ICE officers to prioritize deportations in Democrat-run cities.

“Our Nation’s ICE Officers have shown incredible strength, determination, and courage as they facilitate a very important mission, the largest Mass Deportation Operation of Illegal Aliens in History,” Trump began in his late-night rant. “Every day, the Brave Men and Women of ICE are subjected to violence, harassment, and even threats from Radical Democrat Politicians, but nothing will stop us from executing our mission, and fulfilling our Mandate to the American People.”