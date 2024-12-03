Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Still Want to 'Be Authentic' With Fans as Cast Celebrates 15th Anniversary of 'Jersey Shore'

When Sorrentino first walked into the "summer share" back in the day, he instantly knew it was going to be a good time. "I had tingles. I was like, 'What we just filmed I had never seen before.' It's special. I definitely manifested a lot of it," he shares.

Meanwhile, Polizzi, who shares three kids with husband Jionni LaValle, thought it was weird when no one was as "crazy" as she was.

"I was like, 'What is wrong with these people?'" she quips about meeting her cast members. "I feel like even if the show wasn't successful, we would still be all be friends to this day. It wasn't like, 'OK, see you guys, I'm never going to talk to you again' because we went through something crazy together.

"We went through a once in a lifetime experience, whether it was Season 1 or Season 2. We're now going on 15 years now. It's something only these eight people understand. We had our phones taken away and we would film for 30 or 60 days straight, so we definitely all relate to that experience," Sorrentino adds.