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'Jersey Shore' Fans 'Disappointed' Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Married Zack Carpinello After His Intimate Moment With Costar Angelina Pivarnick

Photo of Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, Zack Carpinello and Angelina Pivarnick
Source: @jwoww/instagram;@angelinamtv/instagram

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and husband Zack Carpinello's relationship hit a roadblock after his incident with Angelina Pivarnick.

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June 25 2026, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

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Some Jersey Shore fans weren't thrilled to see Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Carpinello secretly tied the knot.

After the mom-of-two revealed the pair wed on Wednesday, June 24, in an intimate, surprise Hawaiian ceremony, social media users resurfaced the controversial moment where Carpinello was accused of getting too close for comfort with costar Angelina Pivarnick.

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Social Media Reacts

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Source: @mikethesituation/instagram

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley and Zack Carpinello married on Wednesday, June 24.

"JWoww marrying that man after he was grabbing up on Angelina IN FRONT OF HER while she was drunk, is so disappointing..." one person wrote on X, while another said, "Honestly, it’s so wild how she just brushed that whole situation under the rug."

"He’s such a dirt bag but then again Jenni's dating history is nothing but losers so I’m not entirely shocked," a third individual wrote.

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What Happened Between Angelina Pivarnick and Zack Carpinello?

Source: @spicebae_;mtv

In 2020, Zack Carpinello was accused of being too touchy with Angelina Pivarnick.

The incident went down in 2020 during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The cast was partying it up inside a nightclub when Pivarnick, who was next to the wrestler, started dancing with her body positioned toward Carpinello, who then put his hand around her waist.

Pivarnick said she felt his hand on "my a-- and my side," but in the footage, she didn't back away.

Farley, who was visibly intoxicated, sat in front of Carpinello and didn't see the moment go down.

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JWoww Was 'Blindsided' by Zack Carpinello's Behavior

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Photo of JWoww admitted she was 'mortified' watching back the moment between her partner and Angelina Pivarnick.
Source: @jwoww/instagram

JWoww admitted she was 'mortified' watching back the moment between her partner and Angelina Pivarnick.

In a subsequent episode, Farley admitted "it broke my heart" to watch back the footage.

"I was literally sitting in my living room blindsided. There wasn’t even an inkling of knowing that that’s how it happened," she revealed.

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Photo of Angelina Pivarnick said Zack Carpinello touched her butt and side.
Source: @angelinamtv/instagram

Angelina Pivarnick said Zack Carpinello touched her butt and side.

"The way everyone described it was so different than I saw," agreed costar Deena Cortese. "I watched it and I was like, ‘Woah.'"

"You and me both. I am mortified. I’m so embarrassed," Farley admitted. "At this moment right now, I’m not speaking to Zack."

"I’m looking at how inebriated and intoxicated I am. Then I’m looking at my boyfriend, who is not helping me, whatsoever, and actually making the whole situation worse by touching Angelina inappropriately," Farley explained in a confessional scene. "I deserved better than that that night, and it’s something that, ever since watching, I can’t get over."

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The Incident Led to a Brief Breakup

Photo of While some of the reality star's costars were at her wedding, it appears Angelina Pivarnick didn't attend.
Source: @snooki/instagram

While some of the reality star's costars were at her wedding, it appears Angelina Pivarnick didn't attend.

Farley and the athlete split for a bit, as she noted he "put a huge wedge in between me and my friends — like, it caused a war."

In the end, they were able to mend ties, with Carpinello proposing in 2021.

Pivarnick didn't appear to get an invite to the recent 50-person wedding, though costars Cortese, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi were in attendance.

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