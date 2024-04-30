Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley in Another Custody Battle After New Boyfriend Gets Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's former girlfriend Jen Harley is embroiled in another custody battle.
According to court documents, the 36-year-old's boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole, filed a petition for paternity to keep Harley from taking their 6-month-old son, Jayden, away following his domestic violence arrest.
After Ambrosole was taken into custody on April 14 for allegedly banging the real estate agent's head into a stove, Harley obtained a "stay away order" against her partner.
Per the legal papers, the matrirach claimed Ambrosole, 36, "pinned her head down to the bed" before dragging “her down the stairs by her hair" during the altercation.
Neighbors called authorities and when police arrived on scene, Harley had "visible injuries" on her face and was bleeding from the back of her head.
Harley claimed Ambrosole "choked" her while holding a knife to her neck and she began to black out. The investor was later charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and felony domestic battery for the incident.
In his recent motion, Ambrosole claimed he hasn't seen his child since his arrest and tried to “work out a temporary timesharing schedule” for their son, but his estranged girlfriend did not respond.
The patriarch also expressed his fear that Harley would take their child, travel to London and Turkey to undergo "two different cosmetic surgeries." He also cited how she "has a long history of alcohol abuse and has had several stints" in treatment facilities.
Ambrosole requested a temporary timesharing schedule. The businessman also emphasized how he "understands there must be a third-party exchange due to the domestic violence allegations."
As OK! previously reported, the Jersey Shore star, 38, was awarded primary physical custody of his 5-year-old daughter, Ariana, with Harley, whom he dated from 2017 to 2019.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Ariana's primary residence is with the father in California,” the court documents confirmed of the arrangement. "This order is made with the knowledge that Ariana will be starting school soon and needs a primary residence with one parent. Ariana will be with father at all times."
"During the school year, the mother will have custody every second, third, fourth and fifth weekend from Friday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.," the judge ruled. "Parents have joint legal custody and in the event of a disagreement father shall have tiebreaker authority after making a good faith effort to meet and confer."
Page Six obtained the court documents.