'Jersey Shore' Cast Dazzles at Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's Wedding — But Did Her Ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Attend? See Photos
Dec. 5 2025, Published 11:24 a.m. ET
The Jersey Shore cast went all out for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Justin May's recent wedding.
Hours after news broke that the parents-of-one recently tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, NJ, several of her costars posted photos from the glamorous night. Fans of the show may get a glimpse at the celebration, as it was reported that there were cameras filming.
Which 'Jersey Shore' Stars Attended the Wedding?
The cast uploaded snaps from their hotel room before going to the event as well as plenty from the reception party, where there was a photo booth.
A full cast shot revealed Giancola's ex and costar, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, didn't attend the nuptials — though it's unclear if he was invited. The two are now on amicable terms, but their rocky relationship led to Giancola taking a hiatus from the show.
Meanwhile, the ladies got dolled up in gowns for the fun night, with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick smiling in pictures.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino were also there on the special day.
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Justin May's Romance Timeline
Giancola and May began dating in 2021 and got engaged in March 2024.
"Life update: Fiancé 💍🥹♥️ 3.16.24. The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭. I'll love you forever and then some 🤍 #Futurewifey #Engaged," the brunette beauty captioned a social media post at the time that showed off her ring. "Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."
The Couple Welcomed a Baby in August
Ginacola candidly detailed her struggle to get pregnant, something she wanted to do as soon as possible since she struggles with endometriosis and is in her 30s.
In February, the MTV star and May announced they were expecting their first child together.
"After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!" she raved on Instagram. "We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby! 🫶🏼🥹💕."
"Welcome to the world my rainbow miracle baby 🥹🍼Vincent Keith May August 20, 2025😭 ," the new mom posted over the summer to introducer her son.
"After this very long journey to get here, words cannot describe how blessed and truly grateful we are. Forever living in our baby love bubble until further notice 🥹♥️," Giancola gushed. "Ok I can’t stop crying happy tears. Thank you God."