'Jersey Shore' Cast Dazzles at Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's Wedding — But Did Her Ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Attend? See Photos

The Jersey Shore cast went all out for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Justin May's recent wedding. Hours after news broke that the parents-of-one recently tied the knot at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, NJ, several of her costars posted photos from the glamorous night. Fans of the show may get a glimpse at the celebration, as it was reported that there were cameras filming.

Which 'Jersey Shore' Stars Attended the Wedding?

Source: @snooki/instagram;@mikethesituation/instagram Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's 'Jersey Shore' costars dressed to the nines for her and Justin May's wedding.

The cast uploaded snaps from their hotel room before going to the event as well as plenty from the reception party, where there was a photo booth. A full cast shot revealed Giancola's ex and costar, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, didn't attend the nuptials — though it's unclear if he was invited. The two are now on amicable terms, but their rocky relationship led to Giancola taking a hiatus from the show.

Source: @mikethesituation/instagram;mtv Ronnie Ortiz-Magro didn't attend costar and ex Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's wedding.

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Justin May's Romance Timeline

Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram The nuptials took place at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, NJ.

Giancola and May began dating in 2021 and got engaged in March 2024. "Life update: Fiancé 💍🥹♥️ 3.16.24. The easiest question I’ve ever answered.. happiest & luckiest girl in the world 😭. I'll love you forever and then some 🤍 #Futurewifey #Engaged," the brunette beauty captioned a social media post at the time that showed off her ring. "Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

The Couple Welcomed a Baby in August

Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram The newlyweds got engaged in March 2024.

Ginacola candidly detailed her struggle to get pregnant, something she wanted to do as soon as possible since she struggles with endometriosis and is in her 30s. In February, the MTV star and May announced they were expecting their first child together. "After struggling through years of infertility, this is the absolute greatest blessing we could ever possibly ask for!" she raved on Instagram. "We are so thrilled to finally be able to share the news of our little miracle with you all! Our hearts have never been so full of love, we can’t wait to meet you baby! 🫶🏼🥹💕."

Source: @sammisweetheart/instagram The reality star gave birth to her first child, son Vinny, in August.