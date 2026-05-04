'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Glazes Over Well-Being Concerns With Cryptic Message About Depression

Article continues below advertisement

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is glazing over fan concerns with a cryptic message about depression in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. The reality star shared a series of inspirational posts on Monday, May 4 — just days after sparking online speculation about his well-being by falling asleep mid-interview alongside his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @housewiveshub/X Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spared well-being concerns after a recent interview.

"High functioning depression is waking up each day with a face that works but a heart that doesn’t, doing everything you’re supposed to do while feeling nothing inside, and most days it’s like being trapped in your own life, forced to keep moving even when every part of you wants to stop," read a quote from Ticus Poetry, which Ortiz-Magro uploaded via his Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @housewiveshub/X Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hasn't directly addressed the odd interview moment.

The Jersey Shore star also shared a graphic raising awareness for May being Mental Health Awareness Month and an old interview of NBA athlete Kyrie Irving stating, "It’s okay to be human. Like, I don’t have to be perfect for anyone here nor do I have to be perfect for the public. So I’m not here to dispel any perception. I’m just here to be myself." Ortiz-Magro additionally re-posted a text graphic, which explained: "May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Depression is more than being sad. Anxiety is more than worrying. OCD is more than being tidy. Bipolar is more than mood swings. PTSD is more than just flashbacks. Schizophrenia is more than seeing things. EDs are more than being underweight. Borderline is more than instability. Addiction is not just 'a choice.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a quote about depression.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reacts to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Concerns

Source: MEGA Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino reacted to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's apparent mental health woes via Instagram.