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'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Glazes Over Well-Being Concerns With Cryptic Message About Depression

Photo of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro
Source: MEGA

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to Instagram to honor Mental Health Awareness Month.

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May 4 2026, Updated 2:46 p.m. ET

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Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is glazing over fan concerns with a cryptic message about depression in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The reality star shared a series of inspirational posts on Monday, May 4 — just days after sparking online speculation about his well-being by falling asleep mid-interview alongside his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars.

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Image of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spared well-being concerns after a recent interview.
Source: @housewiveshub/X

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro spared well-being concerns after a recent interview.

"High functioning depression is waking up each day with a face that works but a heart that doesn’t, doing everything you’re supposed to do while feeling nothing inside, and most days it’s like being trapped in your own life, forced to keep moving even when every part of you wants to stop," read a quote from Ticus Poetry, which Ortiz-Magro uploaded via his Instagram Story.

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Image of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hasn't directly addressed the odd interview moment.
Source: @housewiveshub/X

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hasn't directly addressed the odd interview moment.

The Jersey Shore star also shared a graphic raising awareness for May being Mental Health Awareness Month and an old interview of NBA athlete Kyrie Irving stating, "It’s okay to be human. Like, I don’t have to be perfect for anyone here nor do I have to be perfect for the public. So I’m not here to dispel any perception. I’m just here to be myself."

Ortiz-Magro additionally re-posted a text graphic, which explained: "May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Depression is more than being sad. Anxiety is more than worrying. OCD is more than being tidy. Bipolar is more than mood swings. PTSD is more than just flashbacks. Schizophrenia is more than seeing things. EDs are more than being underweight. Borderline is more than instability. Addiction is not just 'a choice.'"

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Image of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a quote about depression.
Source: MEGA

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a quote about depression.

The MTV star's social media spree comes amid fan concerns about his health following a viral SiriusXM interview video of Ortiz-Magro appearing to doze off in the middle of Deena Cortese answering a question.

After the concerning interview moment set the internet ablaze, fellow Jersey Shore alum Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino reacted online.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reacts to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Concerns

Image of Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino reacted to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's apparent mental health woes via Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino reacted to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's apparent mental health woes via Instagram.

"I want to be clear that I am not responsible for the actions of any other cast member," Sorrentino declared via Instagram on Friday, May 1. "At the same time, my heart is heavy seeing what Ron, a grown adult, chose to present during press."

"The situation is still developing, and while I do not know the full extent of what he may be going through, I do know it is separate from my path," he continued, admitting he "reached out to check in and offer my support" to Ortiz-Magro after the incident but was "still waiting to hear back."

Sorrentino concluded: “If he is willing, I will be there for him. My heart is with anyone who is struggling. I have worked hard to protect my sobriety for nearly 11 years, and I honor that every day while continuing to show up with compassion for others.”

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