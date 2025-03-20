Angelina Pivarnick's Ex Vinny Tortorella Is Trying to 'Intentionally Deceive' People in Wake of Farrah Abraham 'Cheating' Scandal, Claims Ex-Fling

Lauren Moutopoulos claimed Vinny Totorella is trying to 'intentionally deceive' people in the wake of her accusing him of cheating on her with Farrah Abraham.

In the wake of Vinny Tortorella speaking out regarding accusations about him, Lauren Moutopoulos had more to dish to OK! regarding her ex.

In a video shared to Instagram on March 18, Tortorella shared, “Four different women have grouped up and have been smearing me, dragging me, humiliating me, and I feel like d--- right targeting me for bullying… they say I want clout, but here they are making all this stuff public. I’m indirectly getting clout again for people wanting clout off of me.”

Moutopoulos, who was one of the women Tortorella was referring to in the clip, denied being a “clout chaser.”

“I simply just wanted to share my side of the story and my experience in order to protect other women,” she stated, “and for them to not make the same mistakes that I did. If I wanted ‘clout,’ I would be doing a lot more than dating him.”