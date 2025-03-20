Angelina Pivarnick's Ex Vinny Tortorella Is Trying to 'Intentionally Deceive' People in Wake of Farrah Abraham 'Cheating' Scandal, Claims Ex-Fling
In the wake of Vinny Tortorella speaking out regarding accusations about him, Lauren Moutopoulos had more to dish to OK! regarding her ex.
In a video shared to Instagram on March 18, Tortorella shared, “Four different women have grouped up and have been smearing me, dragging me, humiliating me, and I feel like d--- right targeting me for bullying… they say I want clout, but here they are making all this stuff public. I’m indirectly getting clout again for people wanting clout off of me.”
Moutopoulos, who was one of the women Tortorella was referring to in the clip, denied being a “clout chaser.”
“I simply just wanted to share my side of the story and my experience in order to protect other women,” she stated, “and for them to not make the same mistakes that I did. If I wanted ‘clout,’ I would be doing a lot more than dating him.”
Turning the tables on the ex, who dated Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick before her, Moutopoulos fired off an accusation of her own, claiming Tortorella is not just revising history, but trying to “intentionally deceive” people.
“In hindsight, I realize I made a mistake in introducing someone I was dating to my child too soon,” she reflected, as she previously invited him to come to her son’s second birthday party. “As a parent, my priority is always my child’s well-being, and I take full responsibility for that decision.”
Aside from accusing her of looking for fame, he also denied her previous claim they were in a committed relationship, commenting on Instagram, “I was never exclusive with anyone.”
- Farrah Abraham Advises Vinny Tortorella to Seek Mental Health Help After He Hit on Her: 'I Will Not Be a Part of This Woman Abuse Web He Created'
- 'You Have No Idea How Dark My Mind Has Got': Farrah Abraham Reveals She's Working Through 'Sadness, Depression, Confusion' After Claiming Sexual Assault
- 'Zoey 101' Alum Alexa Nikolas Insists 'Toxic Doesn't Agree With Me' As Social Media Feud With Chris Massey Comes To A Head Over Bullying Claims On Set
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“It’s disappointing to see the narrative being shifted when the reality of our dating relationship was very different,” Moutopoulos said in response. “We had a conversation where he explicitly stated that he was only focused on me, and his actions reflected that. While I regret any ‘misunderstanding,’ I stand by my experience and the truth of what transpired.”
Moutopoulos is looking forward, stating she learned a “valuable lesson” from the ordeal.
“Moving forward,” she concluded, “I’ll be more intentional and cautious about who I bring into my child’s life.”
As OK! previously reported, Moutopoulos reached out after seeing OK!'s story on Tortorella’s DMs to Farrah Abraham, alleging she found out he was “cheating” on her from the article.
In his video, Tortorella also went at Eve Chen, Abraham’s makeup artist, who was present the night of her comedy debut he attended. She commented on Perez Hilton's Instagram post regarding the matter, writing, “Farrah was being nice and he took it the wrong way. Shooting your shot is shooting your shot. Being thirsty af at 4:32 a.m. still trying to fly yourself out after being turned down is now CREEPY. He didn’t get the wrong idea… he had a whole girlfriend at the time WHO ALSO EXPOSED HIM and had to find out what he did behind her back thru [sic] the tabloids.”
“Did he mention that part in his rant?” Chen continued. “You can find this information in the magazines. He did this to himself. What a [clown emoji].”
She also mocked him for thinking he's a star, asking, “Who is he?” “He need [sic] a new publicist,” she concluded.