Jesse James Posts Cryptic Message About the 'Devil' After His Wife Bonnie Rotten Allegedly Hit Him in the Face and Bit His Thumb

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Jesse James is standing by his wife, Bonnie Rotten, calling the former adult star the devil he "likes" despite claims she assaulted him. "The devil doesn't always come with horns – sometimes it shows up exactly how you like it," James, 56, captioned a photo of his wife, all smiles, wearing a black mini dress as she posed in front of an old school vehicle.

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Jesse James Called Wife Bonnie Rotten the 'Devil' He Likes

Source: @popeofwelding/instagram Jesse James shared a photo of Bonnie Rotten one day after she was arrested on assault charges.

The post came two days after Rotten (real name: Alaina James), 32, was arrested in Texas on a charge of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member, following an incident on the evening of Saturday, March 15. James allegedly accused Rotten of hitting him several times in the face and biting his right thumb, according to a police report obtained by a news outlet. Police confirmed that his injuries were consistent with most of his account, noting "several dark red marks on right side of face (adjacent right eye) and (right side of neck)."

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Bonnie Rotten Revealed Current Relationship Status With Jesse James

Source: @popeofwelding/instagram; @officialbonnierotten/instagram Bonnie Rotten called the incident an 'unfortunate situation' but confirmed they were still in a relationship.

Hours after her arrest, Rotten confirmed to a news outlet that the pair were still together despite the dispute. "This was an unfortunate situation. Jesse picked me up from jail. We love each other and want to make it work," she revealed. "We had a quiet family night at home and are seeking help in areas we need and will have no further comment at this time."

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Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten Have Had Rough Couple of Years

Source: @BONNIEROTTEN/INSTAGRAM Jessie James was previously married to actress Sandra Bullock.

James, who was previously married to Sandra Bullock from 2005 to 2010, has had a turbulent relationship with Rotten over the years. Most recently, the pair filed to drop their divorce for the second time in January 2025. Rotten initially filed for divorce in November 2024, and both she and James were granted temporary restraining orders against each other.

Jessie James and Bonnie Rotten Have Called Their Divorce Off Twice in the Past

Source: @BONNIEROTTEN/INSTAGRAM Bonnie Rotten and Jesse James tied the knot in June 2022.