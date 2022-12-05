Jesse James' Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files To End Their 5-Month Marriage After Cheating Accusations
She's over it! Just days after Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James publicly accused husband Jesse James of being unfaithful, the pregnant star has decided to end their less than six-month marriage.
According to Radar, the Monster Garage host has yet to respond to the filing.
Rotten aired out her allegations on Wednesday, November 30, writing on her Instagram Story, "Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant."
"I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being." She hinted that people warned her about his past infidelity — he infamously cheated on ex-wife Sandra Bullock — by declaring, "I should’ve known better you’re all right."
One day later, James, 53, denied any wrongdoing, but after another day passed, the father-of-three pleaded for forgiveness and apologized for calling her names during a fight.
"It was out of line and childish and immature. I’m sorry I did that," he acknowledged on Instagram. "Please know. I’ve never thought about cheating on you. I’ve never tried to cheat on you. I’ve never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever."
The motorcycle specialist also confessed to contacting an ex, trying to rationalize his actions by explaining, "I really thought we were done, and I was so mad and acted out of anger and spite. I know this hurt you and I’m sorry. I unfollowed her and won’t contact again."
THE CAT'S OUT THE BAG! THREE MORE MISTRESSES COME FORWARD EXPOSING ADAM LEVINE'S ALLEGED FLINGS & CHEATING WAYS
"I want to be a positive and fix everything with you. I’ve learned from my past mistakes and I will do whatever it takes to make you happy, and gain your love and trust," he concluded his message. "Please come home. I love you.”
The former adult star hasn't said much, though she appeared to indirectly comment on the situation when on Saturday, December 3, she wrote via an Instagram Story post, "Please leave me alone!"
On Saturday, December 3, James confused fans even further by posting the cover of his new book, Relationship Advice, implying their fight may have just been for show.
"Ok I think you guys have had enough. I’m sorry you guys had to endure my little social experiment this week, but it was necessary," he said. "Media salivates at this stuff with zero regard for fallout or who’s life might be negatively effected."
The pair tied the knot this past June.