Jesse James' Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files To End Their 5-Month Marriage After Cheating Accusations

The former adult star hasn't said much, though she appeared to indirectly comment on the situation when on Saturday, December 3, she wrote via an Instagram Story post, "Please leave me alone!"

On Saturday, December 3, James confused fans even further by posting the cover of his new book, Relationship Advice, implying their fight may have just been for show.

"Ok I think you guys have had enough. I’m sorry you guys had to endure my little social experiment this week, but it was necessary," he said. "Media salivates at this stuff with zero regard for fallout or who’s life might be negatively effected."

The pair tied the knot this past June.