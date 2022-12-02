Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Claps Back After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Claims He Cheated: 'What The Hell'
Once a cheater, always a cheater? A dozen years after Jesse James was exposed for cheating on then-wife Sandra Bullock, the TV star is yet again being accused of infidelity — this time, by his pregnant spouse, Alaina Antoinnette "Bonnie Rotten" James.
On Wednesday, November 30, the former adult film star shared but deleted a few messages on her Instagram Story, posting a sonogram alongside the words, “Jesse is busy trying to f**k other women while I’m pregnant."
"I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me," she continued. "He didn’t give a f**k about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being."
Rotten, 29, explained she decided to take down the post because she doesn't "want anything to do with him anymore. It's dragging me down a darker hole and I just need to try to be as positive as I can right now."
The model also hinted she was warned about James' wandering eye and red flags.
"Everyone can laugh at me make fun of me whatever you say. Nothing will make me feel worse than how I truly feel right now," she stated. "I should’ve known better you’re all right."
The father-of-three, 53, responded via an Instagram post on Thursday, December 1, noting there was no evidence to back up Rotten's allegations.
"Jeeeezzzzz my private life suuuure is interesting…Tried and Convicted just like that…No smoking gun, No salacious texts, No other woman coming forward?? ?What the Hell?? Where’s my 'Honky Privilege'🤷🏽♂️," he captioned a screenshot of a news outlet's article about the scandal. "Ohhh well all is fair in love and war I guess😞."
The motorcycle specialist also made several posts on his Instagram Story to show the crude ways he responded to reporters asking him to comment on the ordeal.
James and Rotten tied the knot this past June, making the latter his fifth wife.
The Monster Garage star married Bullock in 2005, with the actress filing for divorce in 2010, several months after multiple women came forward claiming to have slept with James.