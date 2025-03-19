Lexi Wood Reveals the 'Superpower' That Makes Her Perfect for Appearing on 'Summer House': 'I'm Really Excited for the Season'

Luckily for the social media star, adapting to the heightened social environment wasn't a problem for her at all. "I'm really excited for the season. Everyone is going to get to know so many different sides of me. I was able to be strong, soft, vulnerable and connect with everyone. I hope that the audience can really connect with me on that level too because being vulnerable is my superpower," Wood adds.

As for who was the friendliest to her off the bat — besides flame Jesse Solomon — Wood says Lindsay Hubbard welcomed her with open arms. "Lindsay was so warm as soon as I met her," she reveals. "She was so maternal with me. I always knew that if I ever had anything going on in my head, I could go to Lindsay and she would be there for me and give me the best advice. We connected right away."