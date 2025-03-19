Lexi Wood Reveals the 'Superpower' That Makes Her Perfect for Appearing on 'Summer House': 'I'm Really Excited for the Season'
Lexi Wood is making a splash during her first season of Summer House.
The model is having a banner year, getting into the mix on the hit Bravo show and launching her new lingerie collaboration with Hanky Panky.
Wood chats exclusively with OK! about why she's perfectly suited for reality television, which cast member she bonded with instantly and what went into designing her new collection.
"I always lead with my good energy," she says of joining the gang in the Hamptons. "I'm so open to hanging out, getting to know old friends deeper and getting to know new friends. I'm just an open book to begin with. Going into the house with so many different dynamics was definitely something new to wrap my head around and be like, 'Okay, what's going on?'"
Luckily for the social media star, adapting to the heightened social environment wasn't a problem for her at all. "I'm really excited for the season. Everyone is going to get to know so many different sides of me. I was able to be strong, soft, vulnerable and connect with everyone. I hope that the audience can really connect with me on that level too because being vulnerable is my superpower," Wood adds.
As for who was the friendliest to her off the bat — besides flame Jesse Solomon — Wood says Lindsay Hubbard welcomed her with open arms. "Lindsay was so warm as soon as I met her," she reveals. "She was so maternal with me. I always knew that if I ever had anything going on in my head, I could go to Lindsay and she would be there for me and give me the best advice. We connected right away."
- Lindsay Hubbard 'Really Proud' of How She Handled Carl Radke Split: 'I Took Time to Mourn and Grieve'
- 'Summer House' Star Mya Allen Reveals How She Keeps Her Cool On Reality TV & Where Her Friendship Stands With Carl Radke
- Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula Admit the Dynamics During Season 9 of 'Summer House' Were 'Interesting' After New Cast Members Joined
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Now, the influencer is focused on launching her fashion collaboration, which she says was heavily inspired by the females in her life. "It isn't just my vision of what I find beautiful and s---," Woods notes of the collection.
"It was honestly such a collaboration between so many women and what would make them feel s---. It's been my dream forever, so every day, I'd be like, 'This is just a pinch-me moment,'" she continues of working on the project.
"I work with my mom and sister. So, when we were at a Hanky Panky event, we met the team, and everything was so natural and the chemistry was there," the reality star adds of why she wanted to work with the company. "I genuinely was a fan of the brand before, so we tried to figure out in what capacity we could work together. This was the ultimate dream for me."