Paige DeSorbo Is 'So Grateful' Her 'Giggly Squad' Podcast Became Successful: A 'Pinch Me Moment'

DeSorbo spoke exclusively with OK! at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, where she gushed over how far she and the comedian's podcast has come since its 2020 launch, if her massive achievements were ever strategized and the most significant misconception people have about her.

"It's definitely a pinch me moment where we're just like, 'Wait. We were two dumb girls laying in bed that thought each other was funny,' and now we have this amazing community," the fashion maven said.