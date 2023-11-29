Paige DeSorbo Is 'So Grateful' Her 'Giggly Squad' Podcast Became Successful: A 'Pinch Me Moment'
Paige DeSorbo is building her empire — all while staying in bed!
The Summer House star has not only become a fan-favorite cast member of the hit Bravo show — while also making several appearances on Southern Charm due to her romance with Craig Conover — but she has also built up a massive audience from her smash podcast, "Giggly Squad," alongside her best friend Hannah Berner.
DeSorbo spoke exclusively with OK! at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, where she gushed over how far she and the comedian's podcast has come since its 2020 launch, if her massive achievements were ever strategized and the most significant misconception people have about her.
"It's definitely a pinch me moment where we're just like, 'Wait. We were two dumb girls laying in bed that thought each other was funny,' and now we have this amazing community," the fashion maven said.
"I know we like to call it a cult because that's truly what it is," she jokingly added of their loyal fanbase that continues to grow. "Well, a fun cult!"
"It's so rewarding. I'm so grateful that I get to be able to do that with my best friend. I don't think I'll ever be able to describe the feeling because it's not work," DeSorbo explained.
Despite the vast achievements in reality television, fashion and the podcast world, the New York native admitted there was never a plan put in place.
"It was not strategized. It's weird to say, and people sometimes don't believe me when I say it because I'm on reality TV. But I'm actually a very quiet and introverted person," DeSorbo — who joined the cast of Summer House in 2019 during Season 3 — admitted.
"I'm a homebody!" she made clear. "To be on reality TV, I know it is very different. But, truly, who I am is home by myself, watching my shows and preparing for the week of work ahead."
"That is how I am. So now, I think people are picking up on it," the 31-year-old revealed of needing space and time to herself.
With her relationship with her fellow Bravo star going strong, DeSorbo has plenty of reasons to stay in for some quality time with Conover, especially when the two are back and forth between New York City and Charleston, S.C., constantly.
"When we redid the whole house, I let Paige take kind of the lead. Paige does have what she likes to call 'her room.' She's got her own closet in there, her own bathroom," Conover said in a recent episode of Southern Charm about DeSorbo making herself at home at his place.