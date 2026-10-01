Politics Dana Perino Tells Jesse Watters to 'Get It Together' as He Rants About Workplace Culture During Live Fox News Broadcast Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE Dana Perino told Jesse Watters to 'get it together' during a discussion about allegations involving Mary Peltola. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 1 2026, Updated 2:54 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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On the Wednesday, September 30 broadcast of Fox News' The Five, co-host Dana Perino live-called out Jesse Watters, telling him, “You need to get it together.” The on-air clash occurred during a segment discussing former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, running as the Democratic nominee in Alaska to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. Peltola has faced allegations from former staffers of using highly offensive toxic slurs off camera. The panel reviewed reports that Peltola had used terms such as "r-----" and "f-----" in text messages and conversations. Co-host Emily Compagno argued that expecting basic workplace professionalism in 2026 is not "fragility" or a sign of "snowflake culture.”

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Jesse Watters Calls Emily Compagno 'Soft' During on-Air Spat

Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE Jesse Watters called Emily Compagno 'soft' while defending the use of offensive language in tough workplace environments.

“There’s a difference, obviously, between having thick skin and giving someone a free pass,” Compagno said. “Yes, snowflake culture is a real risk, and raising kids or that whole generation, if they’re soft and thin-skinned and dependent, then they will become soft, thin-skinned, dependent adults. But the other thing is, it’s 2026 and culturally and legally, employees can expect professionalism. And expecting professionalism is not fragility.” Watters strongly disagreed, calling Compagno "soft" and downplaying the slurs by normalizing them. He argued, "Who cares? It actually makes people like her more," and stated that such "salty language" is common in intense work environments. “Emily, you’ve gone soft. You’ve heard those words said at Fox. You’ve heard these words before. We’re gonna be all soft. ‘Oh, my God!” Who cares? It actually makes people like her more. This is from the world’s most dangerous catch, Alaska. People use salty language there,” Watters said as someone interrupted with Deadliest Catch, in reference to the Discovery Channel Alaskan crab fishing reality series.

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Jesse Watters Defends Workplace Culture

Source: MEGA Jesse Watters cited his early career at Fox News while arguing that intense workplaces can involve harsh language and behavior.

“Deadliest Catch! Even better. Who cares what she says? It’s what she does. People are sleeping with interns. They’re insider trading. They’re taking bribes and not even showing up to work. And people are upset that she said a bad word? It’s a bad word!” he exclaimed. To defend his stance, Watters pivoted to his early career at Fox News, where he worked under former host Bill O'Reilly. “You think Bill O’Reilly tucked me in at night and sang me a lullaby? Goodness gracious! [Hollywood talent agent] Ari Emanuel, high performer, he throws stuff at staff. You know what this staff says? “Thank you, Ari. Next time, hit me in the face.” This is what is done in an intense environment. You go work on a Wall Street trading desk. Go work at the Pentagon. People say stuff! And it’s disloyal to drop a dime on your boss when the Senate power is hanging in the balance,” Watters said.

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Jesse Watters' Comments Alarm Co-Hosts

Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE Jesse Watters' comments about workplace culture prompted Emily Compagno to quickly interject during the live broadcast.

He continued, “This could cost her the seat, and then what happens next? The Democrats aren’t there to block a Supreme Court justice, and it’s like three beta males and some soft snowflake girl who went to college and studied women’s studies and African studies? That’s what the problem is, and that’s why Democrats are where they are. Because they’re afraid of getting yelled at. Getting yelled at makes you a man. And if you’re not yelled at, you’re not doing anything.” Alarmed by Watters making public claims about the Fox News toxic workplace environment during live television, his co-hosts immediately tried to intervene. Compagno quickly interjected to soften the blow, saying, "I would like HR to know that he was kidding."

Dana Perino Orders Watters To Stop

Source: @FOX NEWS/YOUTUBE Dana Perino repeatedly told Jesse Watters to 'get it together' after his comments about Fox News' workplace culture.