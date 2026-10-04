Seth Meyers Trolls Donald Trump's Excessive Praising of Xi Jinping: 'Not Even Chinese Citizens Gush This Much About Him'

Meyers played various clips of Trump describing Xi as “strong, smart, tough,” “a brilliant man,” “a great gentleman” and “a piece of granite.” Trump also complimented the Chinese leader’s “great look” and “great stature.”

He turned Donald Trump’s praise of Xi Jinping into late-night comedy material.

“Not even Chinese citizens gush this much about Xi,” Meyers joked.

He noted that Chinese authorities previously cracked down on social media comparisons between Xi and Winnie the Pooh.

“Trump thinks Xi is a piece of granite, and meanwhile Xi’s own citizens think he’s a cartoon bear; news that is going to make Trump so sad he will continue to have Eeyore’s posture,” he quipped.

“Exaggerated leader-to-leader praise goes viral because it triggers two reactions simultaneously: cringe and suspicion,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.

“The audience laughs because it sounds absurd. Then they ask why he is saying it,” she explained.

“That combination is the perfect formula for a late night punchline that also doubles as a political question nobody wants to answer directly,” she added.