Jessel Taank Says She 'Learned a Lot' After Appearing on 'RHONY': 'I Stand Up for Myself'

RHONY underwent a complete cast shakeup for Season 14, introducing a whole new set of Housewives, including Sai de Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Taank and Brynn Whitfield. Racquel Chevremont joined the series in Season 15, which last aired on February 4. (Andy Cohen said they are casting for next season as the show remains on pause.)

Before Taank, who shares twins Kai and Rio with her husband Pavit Randhawa, joined the show, she would tend to exit situations if they felt "toxic."

"But with RHONY, you're sort of in it," she shares. "You're front and center, and it's taught me a lot about how to speak my mind and stand up for myself. My first instinct when something traumatic happens is to cut the tension by saying something funny. It's very fun to watch, don't get me wrong, when you're the person on the outside. For Season 1, I remember thinking, 'Why the h--- am I involved in every single part of this?' I'm the one that is not doing anything, and I am involved in every aspect and altercation, so I was very aware of that. On the next season, I was a little bit quieter, but that's not who I am. I want to stand up for what's right. I want to call out people if they're wrong, and when you're on RHONY, you have to have this larger-than-life personality."