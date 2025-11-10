Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Hard Launch Their Relationship With Adorable PDA-Filled Photos 9 Months After She Filed for Divorce From Cash Warren

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba is claiming her man! The Honey actress, 44, hard launched her relationship with boyfriend Danny Ramirez via adorable photos taken at the Baby2Baby Gala fundraising event on Saturday, November 8.

Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez Went Instagram Official

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez hard launched their relationship with photos from a fundraising event.

In the carousel of photos, Alba looked stunning in a strapless black dress, accessorized with a statement silver Cartier snake necklace. The former Honest Company CEO posed with stars like Serena Williams, Olivia Munn, Kerry Washington and Alicia Keys. Still, it was the second-to-last photo that stood out, as it showed her smiling next to Ramirez, 33, as she flashed a friendly peace sign at the camera. “Such a beautiful night at the @Baby2Baby Gala,” Alba captioned the Sunday, November 9 upload. “I’m so proud of Baby2Baby’s critical work providing basic essentials to over one million children in need across the country every year.”

Danny Ramirez Shared PDA-Filled Photos

Source: @dannyramirez/Instagram Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba were first romantically linked in July.

Ramirez shared his own photos from the event, showing even more PDA with the Fantastic Four star. In one photo, Alba wrapped her arm around Ramirez as she pulled him close for a selfie, while another snap captured the couple mid-laughter as he leaned in to give her a sweet kiss on the cheek. “😍🫶🏽,” Alba wrote in the comments section of her beau's upload.

Danny Ramirez and Jessica Alba Were First Linked in July

Source: MEGA Danny Ramirez marked Jessica Alba's first relationship since her divorce from Cash Warren.

The Valentine’s Day star and Top Gun: Maverick actor were first linked in July after being spotted together returning from Mexico. Sources at the time noted the actress was trying to keep her new romance out of the spotlight, but after being photographed together, she decided she didn’t “feel the need to hide it anymore.” “She enjoys dating him. She's pretty unapologetic about her life just in general and wants to enjoy as much as possible,” an insider told People. “She's been testing the waters with Danny. It's still casual, but there is a connection.”

Jessica Alba Shared Adorable Vacation Photos

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba gave fans an inside look at an Australian vacation she took with Danny Ramirez.