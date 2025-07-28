Jessica Alba Shows Off Toned Abs in Sports Bra After Passionately Kissing Her New Boyfriend: Photos
Jessica Alba is glowing these days — and it’s not just from her latest sweat session.
The 44-year-old actress put her sculpted abs on full display in a black-and-white sports bra and matching leggings while out for a scenic coastal hike in California. She kept the look casual with a black baseball cap, oversized sunglasses and a crossbody bag.
In another snap, Alba flashed a peace sign in a beachside selfie, with a gorgeous view of the coastline behind her.
“Sunday reset,” she wrote in the caption.
She also shared a few other peaceful moments from her day, including a matcha or green smoothie with a chia bowl and a close-up of a bright orange butterfly.
The post comes just days after she was seen sharing a passionate kiss with actor Danny Ramirez on July 26.
The pair looked totally smitten as they embraced on a quiet L.A. street, with The Last of Us star sweetly adjusting her hat and making her laugh, per a photo obtained by an outlet.
Just days earlier, on July 23, they were also spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date at the trendy Italian spot Alba. The duo looked relaxed and happy, and were later seen leaving the restaurant with the Honey star in the passenger seat of Ramirez’s car.
Before that, photographers caught them returning to L.A. from a tropical getaway in Mexico, as first reported by TMZ on July 13.
Insiders were already buzzing about how fast things are moving between the Top Gun: Maverick star and the Fantastic Four beauty.
“Jessica's romance with Danny has taken a surprising turn. What started out as a summer fling feels like it's getting more serious, although she still wants to take things slow,” a source told Daily Mail.
“But at the end of the day, Jessica has never been one to play the field. She's excited to see where this romance is headed,” the insider added.
Still, not everything is official just yet. A separate source shared with the outlet that Ramirez is “enamored” with Alba, but she isn’t in a place to jump into a serious relationship.
“Danny is cool, a nice guy, but it is not exclusive. She's not in that frame of mind,” the insider shared.
They added, “He has a chance to make something out of their connection, but she is taking it all in stride. Right now, she's looking to just have fun.”
Another source confirmed to Us Weekly that the two are definitely “seeing” each other, but it’s still “casual.”
“Jessica hasn't been in the dating game for decades, so she is having fun with it right now," the source said.
As OK! previously reported, Jessica announced her split from husband Cash Warren in January, explaining that she was "on a journey of self-realization and transformation."
“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” Alba wrote in her statement. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”