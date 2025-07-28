or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jessica Alba
OK LogoNEWS

Jessica Alba Shows Off Toned Abs in Sports Bra After Passionately Kissing Her New Boyfriend: Photos

jessica alba toned abs sports bra
Source: MEGA;@jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba showed off her toned abs in a sports bra after kissing new boyfriend Danny Ramirez.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 28 2025, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba is glowing these days — and it’s not just from her latest sweat session.

The 44-year-old actress put her sculpted abs on full display in a black-and-white sports bra and matching leggings while out for a scenic coastal hike in California. She kept the look casual with a black baseball cap, oversized sunglasses and a crossbody bag.

Article continues below advertisement

In another snap, Alba flashed a peace sign in a beachside selfie, with a gorgeous view of the coastline behind her.

“Sunday reset,” she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jessica showed off her toned abs on a hike.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica showed off her toned abs on a hike.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared a few other peaceful moments from her day, including a matcha or green smoothie with a chia bowl and a close-up of a bright orange butterfly.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The post comes just days after she was seen sharing a passionate kiss with actor Danny Ramirez on July 26.

The pair looked totally smitten as they embraced on a quiet L.A. street, with The Last of Us star sweetly adjusting her hat and making her laugh, per a photo obtained by an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The actress was seen kissing Danny Ramirez on the streets of L.A.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

The actress was seen kissing Danny Ramirez on the streets of L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

Just days earlier, on July 23, they were also spotted enjoying a cozy dinner date at the trendy Italian spot Alba. The duo looked relaxed and happy, and were later seen leaving the restaurant with the Honey star in the passenger seat of Ramirez’s car.

MORE ON:
Jessica Alba

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Before that, photographers caught them returning to L.A. from a tropical getaway in Mexico, as first reported by TMZ on July 13.

Insiders were already buzzing about how fast things are moving between the Top Gun: Maverick star and the Fantastic Four beauty.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jessica Alba is enjoying life after her divorce.
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba is enjoying life after her divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

“Jessica's romance with Danny has taken a surprising turn. What started out as a summer fling feels like it's getting more serious, although she still wants to take things slow,” a source told Daily Mail.

“But at the end of the day, Jessica has never been one to play the field. She's excited to see where this romance is headed,” the insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, not everything is official just yet. A separate source shared with the outlet that Ramirez is “enamored” with Alba, but she isn’t in a place to jump into a serious relationship.

“Danny is cool, a nice guy, but it is not exclusive. She's not in that frame of mind,” the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The pair's romance is 'casual' but heating up, a source claimed.
Source: MEGA

The pair's romance is 'casual' but heating up, a source claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

They added, “He has a chance to make something out of their connection, but she is taking it all in stride. Right now, she's looking to just have fun.”

Another source confirmed to Us Weekly that the two are definitely “seeing” each other, but it’s still “casual.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Jessica hasn't been in the dating game for decades, so she is having fun with it right now," the source said.

As OK! previously reported, Jessica announced her split from husband Cash Warren in January, explaining that she was "on a journey of self-realization and transformation."

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” Alba wrote in her statement. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.