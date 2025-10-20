Jessica Alba Flaunts Sandy Backside in Sizzling Bikini Photos From Australia Trip

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba embraced the sun, sand and sultry style during a luxe trip to Australia. The actress, 44, exposed her sand-covered butt in a skimpy bikini in photos shared on Monday, October 20. Alba lounged on the beach in a printed swimsuit top and thong from BANANHOT.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba sizzled in a cheeky bikini.

She lay face down on a towel, shading her complexion with black sunglasses and a trucker hat with an "LA" logo. The Fantastic Four alum included a short clip of herself dipping her feet in the water as her printed cover-up blew in wind behind her. She zoomed in on the ocean, showing close-ups of the waves and an animal floating by the shore.

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram Jessica Alba exposed her assets on the beach.

Alba completed her Instagram carousel with screenshots of several quotes that are pertinent to her trip, including, "Just found out it's all for fun" and "You, me, 'let's book a flight and go.'" "One day I will be near the end / And realize that all of it was the point / The ordinary and the extraordinary / Trips across the world / And trips to the grocery store / Sitting on boats applying sunscreen / And laying in bed putting lotion on my legs," one poem read. "Before I go to sleep / Dancing in the rain and singing in the shower / Staying out late to waste the next day hungover / And staying in and feeling rested / Sunday morning at the farmer’s market / Long road trips with people you love / And crying at a red light in your car alone / All of it is the point." "Down under 🇦🇺🏝️," Alba captioned her photo dump.

On Monday, the star also gave a sneak peek of her beauty routine on her Instagram Story, which includes de-puffing eye masks from 111 Skin and blush and lipstick from Ilia. "Set glam essentials," she wrote.

