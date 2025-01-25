10 of Jessica Alba's Hottest Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!

Ahead of the holidays, the Sin City actress showed off her makeup-free face as her skin glistened during what appeared to be a spa day.

Alba previously opened up about aging, saying turning 40 was "weird."

"It's so weird, 'cause when you're little, you're like, 'That age just feels aggressive,'" she told Jimmy Fallon in 2021. "You're just like, 'That's a grown-a-- person.' And when you're here, you're like, 'I guess this is what it is,' You know you have so much more life out there to live. I feel like everything is just sort of connecting in a really cool way."