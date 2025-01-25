or
10 of Jessica Alba's Hottest Moments: See the Sizzling Photos!

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram; MEGA

Jessica Alba proves that women can be attractive and seductive without the need for over-the-top and revealing displays.

Jan. 25 2025, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

Jessica Alba Began Training Again

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba split from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage.

After celebrating Christmas in 2024, Jessica Alba wore her workout clothes at the gym.

"Post holiday sweat 💦 #FitnessFriday," she wrote in the caption a photo of herself in a black baseball cap, white short-sleeved top and a black sports bra.

She Flaunted Her Natural Beauty

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Their split was announced on January 8.

Ahead of the holidays, the Sin City actress showed off her makeup-free face as her skin glistened during what appeared to be a spa day.

Alba previously opened up about aging, saying turning 40 was "weird."

"It's so weird, 'cause when you're little, you're like, 'That age just feels aggressive,'" she told Jimmy Fallon in 2021. "You're just like, 'That's a grown-a-- person.' And when you're here, you're like, 'I guess this is what it is,' You know you have so much more life out there to live. I feel like everything is just sort of connecting in a really cool way."

Night Out

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba is a mom-of-three.

"Good food & even better company 🍕👯‍♀️💗," she captioned a carousel of photos taken at Chiltern Firehouse in London in April 2024.

In one snap, the Dark Angel star displayed her fit physique in a dark gray strapless top. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace and bracelet.

Jessica Alba Enjoyed a Fun-Filled Pool Day

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren tied the knot in May 2008.

During an August 2023 getaway, Alba posed for a rare swimsuit photo, showcasing her toned figure and natural glow while soaking up the sun in a black bikini.

"pool day vibes," she wrote.

See Her Mom Bod!

Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

She gave birth to her third child in December 2017.

Years after welcoming her three children, Alba uploaded a throwback photo of herself and her baby bump to promote the her brand, Honest.

She told her followers, "It's so important to celebrate the special journey of pregnancy. The experience of being pregnant was just as magical with my third child as with my first and I wanted to create products that inspired women to feel beautiful and celebrate their bodies, and the amazing miracle happening within them."

"I'm excited that you all get to enjoy these amazing products that we worked so hard to create - they really are the best of the best! Use them in happiness and feel loved and celebrated!" the Valentine's Day star added.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba's Classy Dress

Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba is still 'friends' with Cash Warren after their split.

Alba arrived at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala in her stunning Zuhair Murad Ready-To-Wear Resort 2025 collection's strapless nude gown. The splendid piece was bejeweled with intricate embellishments, enhancing the star's figure.

She Glammed Up for Another Event

Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba famously starred in 'Fantastic Four.'

The Golden Globe nominee graced the God's Love We Deliver 16th Annual Golden Heart Awards in her black Michael Kors Collection Spring 2023 toga gown. She completed her look with minimalist heels and gold accessories.

Bronzed Goddess

Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba frequently posts her workouts on social media.

For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020, Alba let a chic strapless, body-hugging sequined gown accentuate her figure. She also opted for a natural makeup look that made her stand out in the crowd even more.

Black Is Lovely

Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren reportedly had 'tearful conversations and marriage counseling' before they called it quits.

Alba attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black one-shoulder dress and smokey pumps.

Jessica Alba Is One Hot Mama!

Source: MEGA

The estranged couple celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in 2024, months before their split.

In 2017, a very pregnant Alba shared a beaming smile as she posed for the cameras at the Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City, Calif.

