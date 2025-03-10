Jessica Alba Puts Her Cleavage and Toned Abs on Display During Sweaty Workout Following Split From Cash Warren: Photos

Jessica Alba displayed her physique in a workout session following her split from Cash Warren.

Fresh off filing for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren , the Fantastic Four actress took to Instagram with a photo dump, giving fans a peek into her life — and making it clear she’s doing just fine.

The mom-of-three flaunted her cleavage as she pouted her lips in one photo.

Alba also drew attention with a sultry, braless photo , wrapped in a blanket and flashing a peace sign while at a spa.

One standout moment was a gym selfie showing off her sculpted abs during a workout with friends. In another pic, she’s stretched out on a wooden floor, flushed from exercise, pouting at the camera while her cleavage peeked through.

The post wasn’t just about aesthetics, as the Dark Angel alum sprinkled in some cryptic quotes, too.

“For the women who have been hiding who they truly are, this is your reminder that it’s time to f--- around and find out how powerful you are in this lifetime,” one read.

Another asked, “Get in the habit of asking yourself: ‘Does this support the life I’m trying to create?’”