or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jessica Alba
OK LogoNEWS

Jessica Alba Puts Her Cleavage and Toned Abs on Display During Sweaty Workout Following Split From Cash Warren: Photos

jessica alba
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba displayed her physique in a workout session following her split from Cash Warren.

By:

March 10 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Alba is putting herself first!

Fresh off filing for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, the Fantastic Four actress took to Instagram with a photo dump, giving fans a peek into her life — and making it clear she’s doing just fine.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

The mom-of-three flaunted her cleavage as she pouted her lips in one photo.

Article continues below advertisement

One standout moment was a gym selfie showing off her sculpted abs during a workout with friends. In another pic, she’s stretched out on a wooden floor, flushed from exercise, pouting at the camera while her cleavage peeked through.

Alba also drew attention with a sultry, braless photo, wrapped in a blanket and flashing a peace sign while at a spa.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

“Back to regularly scheduled programming ❤️‍🔥,” she captioned the photo carousel.

Article continues below advertisement

The post wasn’t just about aesthetics, as the Dark Angel alum sprinkled in some cryptic quotes, too.

“For the women who have been hiding who they truly are, this is your reminder that it’s time to f--- around and find out how powerful you are in this lifetime,” one read.

Another asked, “Get in the habit of asking yourself: ‘Does this support the life I’m trying to create?’”

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Fans praised Jessica Alba's confidence and loved the motivational quotes she included in her post.

Article continues below advertisement

She also shared a sweet clip of her son, Hayes, 7, playing by the ocean, followed by another quote: “Mood: I just wanna sit in front of the ocean & listen to the waves.”

Alba also shared that her daughter Haven, 13, helped her pick out her outfit — a long sleeved V-neck sweater paired with an acid-washed denim pants and a black belt with a huge gold buckle — for her “dinner” outing.

MORE ON:
Jessica Alba

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section, showing their support.

“It’s all the quotes for me, especially #10 and the last one 💗💯,” one wrote.

“My queen is looking fine AF,” another gushed.

“Been really enjoying your recent posts!! Thank you!” a third added.

“Truly the most beautiful woman I have ever seen!!” a fourth chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba showed off her toned abs in a new workout selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Alba officially filed for divorce last month. She and Warren have agreed to share physical and legal custody of their three children: Honor, 16, Haven and Hayes.

"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she shared when announcing the split.

She continued, "We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

Article continues below advertisement
jessica alba
Source: @jessicaalba/Instagram

The actress shared a series of photos on Instagram after filing for divorce from Cash Warren.

Article continues below advertisement

According to an insider, there’s no drama between the exes.

"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," the insider told a news outlet. "No one is placing blame; it’s basically a matter of growing apart."

Meanwhile, Alba has already sparked dating rumors with comedian Alex Edelman. The Just for Us star, 35, was spotted draping his coat over Alba’s shoulders as they left Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party on March 2.

In photos obtained by DeuxMoi, Edelman wrapped both arms around the brunette beauty, making sure his olive green jacket didn’t slip off her shoulders.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.