Jessica Alba Puts Her Cleavage and Toned Abs on Display During Sweaty Workout Following Split From Cash Warren: Photos
Jessica Alba is putting herself first!
Fresh off filing for divorce from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, the Fantastic Four actress took to Instagram with a photo dump, giving fans a peek into her life — and making it clear she’s doing just fine.
One standout moment was a gym selfie showing off her sculpted abs during a workout with friends. In another pic, she’s stretched out on a wooden floor, flushed from exercise, pouting at the camera while her cleavage peeked through.
Alba also drew attention with a sultry, braless photo, wrapped in a blanket and flashing a peace sign while at a spa.
“Back to regularly scheduled programming ❤️🔥,” she captioned the photo carousel.
The post wasn’t just about aesthetics, as the Dark Angel alum sprinkled in some cryptic quotes, too.
“For the women who have been hiding who they truly are, this is your reminder that it’s time to f--- around and find out how powerful you are in this lifetime,” one read.
Another asked, “Get in the habit of asking yourself: ‘Does this support the life I’m trying to create?’”
She also shared a sweet clip of her son, Hayes, 7, playing by the ocean, followed by another quote: “Mood: I just wanna sit in front of the ocean & listen to the waves.”
Alba also shared that her daughter Haven, 13, helped her pick out her outfit — a long sleeved V-neck sweater paired with an acid-washed denim pants and a black belt with a huge gold buckle — for her “dinner” outing.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans flooded the comments section, showing their support.
“It’s all the quotes for me, especially #10 and the last one 💗💯,” one wrote.
“My queen is looking fine AF,” another gushed.
“Been really enjoying your recent posts!! Thank you!” a third added.
“Truly the most beautiful woman I have ever seen!!” a fourth chimed in.
As OK! previously reported, Alba officially filed for divorce last month. She and Warren have agreed to share physical and legal custody of their three children: Honor, 16, Haven and Hayes.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," she shared when announcing the split.
She continued, "We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
According to an insider, there’s no drama between the exes.
"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," the insider told a news outlet. "No one is placing blame; it’s basically a matter of growing apart."
Meanwhile, Alba has already sparked dating rumors with comedian Alex Edelman. The Just for Us star, 35, was spotted draping his coat over Alba’s shoulders as they left Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party on March 2.
In photos obtained by DeuxMoi, Edelman wrapped both arms around the brunette beauty, making sure his olive green jacket didn’t slip off her shoulders.