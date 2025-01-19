NEWS Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Decided to Split After 'a Lot of Heartfelt and Tearful Conversations and Marriage Counseling' Source: MEGA Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are reportedly headed for divorce after 16 years of marriage.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren didn’t think their romance would end like this. According to an insider, the pair — who reportedly separated and plan to file for divorce — are just as shocked as everyone else that their nearly 17-year marriage is about to conclude.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren share daughters Honor and Haven and son Hayes.

“Jessica and Cash have had their ups and downs over the years, but they always said that divorce was never an option,” the source spilled. “Well, that’s all changed.” “After a lot of heartfelt and tearful conversations, and marriage counseling, they’ve decided to split up,” they added.

After TMZ revealed they're no longer an item, another confidante revealed the reason behind their falling out. The source said the actress, 43, and the producer, 46, found it “hard to keep the spark” alive over the years, but despite that, the parents-of-three have kept things cordial and are “all about the kids.”

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren reportedly found it 'hard to keep the spark' alive in their marriage.

“No matter what’s going on right now, it seems they will remain close,” the insider added of the duo, who share kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7. “If they’re filing for divorce, it’s not because of some hateful drama. They still look happy together.” The businessman and the Honey alum — who tied the knot in 2008 — have not addressed the alleged separation publicly.

In April 2024, Alba seemingly hinted at trouble between her and Warren during her appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt’s “BDA Baby” podcast. “It’s all rosy for two and a half years, but then after that, you become roommates,” Alba said at the time. “And it’s just, like, you’re roommates. You’re just going through the motions. It’s the responsibility. It’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes.”

On Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's 'BDA Baby' podcast, Jessica Alba seemingly alluded to issues in her and Cash Warren's marriage.

The Trigger Warning star noted she and Warren attempted to make routine date nights so they could “just talk” without any distractions, however, she admitted they were not “consistent.” Alba expressed of how they tried to work out their issues: “I would say that being able to communicate when you’re unhappy and nipping it right away instead of letting it sort of, like, fester, and then you have, like, animosity and it explodes.”

Though their date night schedule didn’t work out as planned, Alba insisted she and Warren were putting in work to keep their marriage healthy. “We’re on 17 years. He basically stole my 20s and my 30s,” she stated. “So, we have the friendship and the comfort of, like, ‘You’re not going anywhere,’ and so, sometimes, you don’t treat those people the best. You don’t consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people’s feelings.”

Jessica Alba said she and Cash Warren were 'like roommates' on the 'BDA Baby' podcast in April 2024.

“Life’s a life journey,” Alba shared. “I think if you’re both, every day, deciding to do it, it’s going to work out regardless of the drama, regardless of if anything happens if you’re both like, ‘I want this. I want to figure this out,’ nothing can really break that.”