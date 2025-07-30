or
Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle's Friendship Ended Over a 2020 Racism Scandal: 5 Things to Know

Photo of Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle.
Source: @meghanmarkle/Instagram

Jessica Mulroney was once part of Meghan Markle’s inner circle, but their friendship came to an end after a racism scandal involving the stylist made headlines.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 30 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Jessica Mulroney was once part of Meghan Markle’s inner circle and among the first to know about her secret romance with Prince Harry.

But their friendship came to an abrupt end in 2020 after a racism scandal involving Mulroney made headlines.

1. Jessica Mulroney Was Accused of Racism in 2020

Photo of Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle ended their friendship after a racism scandal.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle were formerly close friends.

The drama began in 2020 after Toronto-based influencer Sasha Exeter sent out a generic call to action on social media, asking other bloggers to use their platforms to speak out in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mulroney allegedly became aggressive toward Exeter, sending threatening messages and warning that she would contact Exeter’s sponsors, a move Exeter perceived as a threat to her career.

2. Jessica Mulroney Was Called Out by Sasha Exeter

Photo of Jessica Mulroney was accused of exhibiting 'textbook white privilege.'
Source: MEGA

Jessica Mulroney was accused of exhibiting 'textbook white privilege.'

Exeter called out Mulroney in a June 2020 Instagram video, where she accused her of exhibiting “textbook white privilege” by taking “offense" to the post and sent her a threat "in writing."

“During the span of about a week or so, Jessica basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not do during the biggest racial uproar in history,” Exeter said in the video clip. “For her to threaten me — a single mom, a single Black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind. The goal here is genuine, transformative change — not optical and performative bulls---. You cannot be posting that you stand in solidarity while attempting to silence somebody via text.”

3. Jessica Mulroney Appeared to Mention Meghan Markle in Apology

Meghan Markle

Photo of Jessica Mulroney mentioned Meghan Markle in her public apology.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Mulroney mentioned Meghan Markle in her public apology.

Mulroney later issued a public apology and appeared to reference her close friendship with the Suits actress, sharing that she had personally faced issues related to race through someone close to her.

“I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre,” the stylist wrote in a since-deleted message. “It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.”

4. Jessica Mulroney Threatened a Lawsuit After Issuing Apology

Photo of Jessica Mulroney issued a public apology after the scandal.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Mulroney issued a public apology after the scandal.

However, it was later revealed that after issuing her public apology, Mulroney sent Exeter a DM hinting at legal action, a message Exeter later shared via screenshot on social media.

“Liable [sic] suit. Good luck,” Mulroney’s alleged DM to Exeter read.

5. Meghan Markle Cut Ties With Jessica Mulroney After Racism Scandal

Photo of Meghan Markle cut ties with Jessica Mulroney in 2020.
Source: @meghanmarkle/Instagram

Meghan Markle cut ties with Jessica Mulroney in 2020.

After the bombshell racism scandal, Meghan and Mulroney’s relationship appeared to be over.

"Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her 'closest friend' in the discourse with Sasha," an insider told Us Weekly in June 2020. "That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done."

The source added, “Of course, Meghan is supportive of Jessica, as she is with all of her friends, but it’s a bit off-putting when Jessica seemingly uses their friendship for headlines. Meghan is very aware when people in her life do this … [and she] is being very cautious with her affiliations.”

