Jessica and Ben Mulroney's Failed Marriage: What To Know After Their Split
Ben and Jessica Mulroney First Met as Teenagers
Ben and Jessica Mulroney's relationship reportedly ran its course.
Reports confirmed the now-estranged couple decided to part ways after almost two decades of relationship, which began after they met at a party when Ben was 17 and Jessica was 15.
According to Toronto Life, the fashion stylist was a friend of Ben's brother Mark.
Ben and Jessica Mulroney Married After a Few Months of Dating
Although Ben saw Jessica as "the most beautiful girl he had ever seen," they did not strike up a romance until they reconnected in 2007.
At the time, Ben took a break from filming Canadian Idol in Montreal and asked Jessica to go on a date. After grabbing sushi, they went to karaoke, where the Canadian host reportedly sang "New York, New York," catching Jessica's attention.
"I knew about halfway through the date that we would eventually get married," Ben told PostCity in 2020.
After nine months of a long-distance relationship, Ben proposed to Jessica at Chez Nick's Diner in Montreal.
"When I would visit Jessica, while we were dating, we'd always stop in so that I could have a bacon cheeseburger, fries and gravy and a black cherry cola (the only thing I have ever eaten at Nick's)," Ben detailed. "I mentioned how I hoped that, when we had kids, they would have a chance to make memories at Nick's, too. At which point, I got on one knee, whipped out a ring and popped the question."
On October 30, 2008, Ben and Jessica tied the knot in front of their 60 guests during a private ceremony at St. Patrick's Basilica.
"The moment I saw Jess walk down the aisle. It was the first time in my life that my breath actually left my body and I could not catch it," Ben told Today's Bride following the ceremony.
Their three-day wedding celebrations included a "Hallowedding" costume party.
Ben and Jessica Mulroney Share 3 Children
Ben and Jessica became first-time parents on August 12, 2010, when they welcomed twin boys, Brian Gerald Alexander and John Benedict Dimitri.
"When we found out we were having twins, we laughed our a---- of for a few minutes," Ben shared on Instagram. "Then, the reality set in and we appropriately freaked out. Then we met them and Brian and John have been a blessing for which I will never truly be able to thank God, the universe or Jessica. B and J, I'm sorry but in my mind and in my heart you will always be this small and this extraordinary."
They expanded their family with the birth of their daughter, Isabel Veronica, on June 12, 2013.
Ben Mulroney Exited 'ETalk' Following Jessica's White Privilege Controversy
Jessica became embroiled in a white privilege controversy when she "took offense" to a generic call to action shared by lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter.
The marketing consultant faced a professional decline after the scandal, which also prompted Ben to step down as anchor of CTV's ETalk.
"I love my wife," Ben said. "However, it is not my place to speak for her, and today, together, we are committed to doing the work to both learn and understand more about anti-Black racism, as well as learn and understand more about our blindspots."
He explained he made the decision "to create space for a new perspective and a new voice."
Ben continued, "It is my hope that new anchor is Black, Indigenous, or a person of color who can use this important platform to inspire, lead, and make change."
Meanwhile, Jessica's friends revealed she was put on heavy antidepressants following the backlash.
Ben and Jessica Mulroney Split After 16 Years of Marriage
According to Page Six, Ben and Jessica decided to part ways after 16 years of marriage.
A source told the news outlet the mom-of-three is fairly public about it as she is no longer wearing her wedding ring. She was also present at a wedding in Toronto — attended by A-listers, including Drake and LeBron James — where she apparently confirmed the news to her friends.
"They're split. Jessica seemed sad, but also relieved to have some clarity," the Canadian source said, noting the duo called it quits "some time ago."