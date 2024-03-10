Meghan Markle Won't Give Ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney 'the Time of Day' After Feud: Source
It looks like Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney won't be mending fences anytime soon.
According to a source, the stylist, 43, calls Meghan, 42, when she visits L.A. for work, but the former actress doesn't respond. “They used to be inseparable, and now Meghan won’t even give Jessica the time of day."
(Jessica's rep denied the source claims.)
The two were very close, and Mulroney's twin sons, Brian and John, were page boys at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. This was before the fashionista was accused of showing "white privilege" amid the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's death.
“Meghan started to distance herself from Jessica after that,” the source claimed. “Jessica believes it should have been a time when Meghan stood by her. But she didn’t. Jessica feels completely slighted by someone she thought was truly her best friend.”
Mulroney denied the rift rumors, stating nothing occurred between the duo.
“I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday [sic],” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it.”
But it seems like Mulroney is still trying to get Meghan's attention, as she re-posted a video on her Instagram Story about people who won't look for the truth, leading people to speculate it was about the Suits star, who left the royal family in 2020.
“Anybody who believes lies about you, before even hearing your side of the story, was already looking for a way to be against you,” the clip said.
- 'Not All That Subtle': Meghan Markle's Ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney's Recent Social Media Messages Are 'Directed' at 'Suits' Star
- Shady? Meghan Markle's Ex-Best Friend Shares an Old Photo of King Charles After Public Fallout With Duchess of Sussex
- Meghan's BFF Jessica Mulroney Claims They Are 'Like Family' After Rift Rumors
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Everyone says Jessica’s cryptic posts were directed at Meghan. They’re not all that subtle,” noted an insider, who thinks the social media moves can also be interpreted as “hints there’s more to come.”
According to an insider, the mom-of-two is nervous if Mulroney spills confidential matters one day.
“Meghan has secrets she doesn’t want revealed, and if anyone can cause her damage by sharing those, by writing a book, posting on social media, giving a tell-all interview or otherwise, it’s Jessica," an insider claimed.
Life & Style spoke to the source.