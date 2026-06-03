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Jessica Simpson Admits She’s a 'Work in Progress' as She Reflects on Past Alcohol Addiction: 'Drinking Wasn’t Numbing My Pain'

photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson is still working on herself after over eight years of sobriety.

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June 3 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

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Jessica Simpson got candid about what it’s been like moving forward from her previous alcohol addiction.

The singer, who is currently over eight years sober, broke down her drinking issues during a Monday, June 1, performance at Yaamava Resort and Casino in Highland, Calif.

Simpson, 45, revealed that an unreleased song called “Give It All Away” was inspired by her past alcoholism.

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Source: @THR/X

Jessica Simpson debuted a new song at a recent concert.

“I realized that the drinking wasn’t numbing my pain, it was actually causing more pain,” she told the crowd at her show, per a video from THR. “In all honesty, I’m just a work in progress, and I celebrate each and every day that I feel alive and in my body, and I’m very proud of myself.”

“It felt right to share this song with you and I want all of you to know that you should have a little grace for yourself and everything is gonna be okay if you just give it all away, and that’s what this song is about,” she added.

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Image of Jessica Simpson's latest track is inspired by her alcohol addiction.
Source: @THR/X

Jessica Simpson's latest track is inspired by her alcohol addiction.

In November 2025, Simpson celebrated eight years sober with a makeup-free selfie of herself in a red flannel.

“Eight years ago today I made the choice to confront, to confess and to let go of the self sabotaging parts of my life that I was choosing,” she wrote. “Making that decision allowed me to fully live in the pursuit of God's purpose for my life. Alcohol silenced my intuition, blocked my dreams and chased my circulating fears of complacency. Today I am clear. Today I am driven by faith. Both fear and faith are something that we feel and may not see, I’m so happy I chose faith over fear. It was not in the fight that I found my strength, it was in the surrender.”

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Image of Jessica Simpson has been sober for over eight years.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson has been sober for over eight years.

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section with support for the musician.

Jamie Lynn Sigler wrote, “👏👏how beautiful ❤️❤️,” while Gretchen Rossi said, “This is beautiful.”

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Alcohol Struggles Hindered Jessica Simpson's Music Career

Image of Jessica Simpson's music was hindered by her addiction.
Source: @THR/X

Jessica Simpson's music was hindered by her addiction.

In early 2025, Simpson disclosed that when she was writing songs in 2016 and 2017, the lyrics “didn’t feel like [her]” because of her intense alcohol struggles.

"Every time I would write, I was a little afraid of myself. It was almost too much, especially because I was drinking at the time," she told an outlet in February 2025. "But once I gave up the alcohol, the fears just diminished. They went away."

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Jessica Simpson Claimed Alcohol 'Kept My Mind and Heart Circling'

Image of Jessica Simpson admitted 'drinking wasn’t numbing my pain.'
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson admitted 'drinking wasn’t numbing my pain.'

In November 2021, the 45-year-old elaborated on why she decided to get sober as she shared an “unrecognizable” image of herself from 2017.

"I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted," she explained. "I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward — never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

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