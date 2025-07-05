Jessica Simpson Flaunts Dramatic Weight Loss in Red Hot Bikini After Eric Johnson Split: Photos
Jessica Simpson is one hot mama!
Following her split from Eric Johnson, the singer, 44, stunned in new bikini photos on Friday, July 4.
Red Hot!
In new pictures, uploaded to the star's Instagram Story, she looked gorgeous and showed off her enviable body after losing weight.
She also posted an old GQ cover in which she wore a patriotic bikini and camo pants for the holiday.
Back in Jean Shorts
The blonde babe, who shares Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae with ex Johnson, also uploaded a photo of herself rocking a polka dot bikini and jean shorts.
The "With You" songstress has been posting sultry photos of herself now that she's back on the prowl.
“They have guys lining up to date them,” a source dished about Simpson and her pal Kim Kardashian. "They’re loving the freedom that comes with being single. In some ways, it’s like they’re back in their 20s, talking about the kind of guy they want next and giving each other dating advice. They’re not in any rush to settle down right now. It’s all about having fun and looking hot doing it."
Divorce Shocker
The former MTV star and the football player, who got married in July 2014, announced their split earlier this year.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she said. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
Now, Simpson and Kardashian are having fun. "They’re constantly swapping tips about everything from laser treatments to the best doctors for subtle tweaks," the insider shared. "Kim’s even been encouraging Jessica to try a few new things she’s discovered. They’re not ashamed to talk about procedures. They see it as maintenance, like going to the gym."
The insider concluded, “Jessica has a lot of great women in her life that have circled around to be there and guide her, but Kim is very much front and center. She’s really stepped up to be there as someone to talk things through with.”