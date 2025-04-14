Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Spotted Together Amid Separation Drama

The couple shocked fans when they announced their separation on January 13, after a decade of marriage. "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” the singer revealed to People at the time. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

In a poignant follow-up with the outlet the next month, she stated, "At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be."

She added, "I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much. Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life."