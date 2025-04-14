Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Spotted Together Amid Separation Drama
Jessica Simpson made headlines as she enjoyed an outing with estranged husband Eric Johnson amid their ongoing separation saga!
The "Irresistible" songstress, 44, and her former NFL star hubby, 45, were recently spotted in Carlsbad, Calif., alongside their three kids on March 31, stirring up plenty of buzz.
TMZ captured the duo out and about, accompanied by what appeared to be Johnson’s parents and their three children, daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6, and son Ace Knute, 11. But according to eyewitnesses, things were anything but cozy between the ex-lovers, who maintained their distance while their kids filled the gap between them. Simpson, sadly, wasn’t flashing her trademark smile during the outing.
The couple shocked fans when they announced their separation on January 13, after a decade of marriage. "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” the singer revealed to People at the time. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
In a poignant follow-up with the outlet the next month, she stated, "At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be."
She added, "I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much. Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life."
Speculation began swirling back in November when Simpson hinted at some turmoil with a cryptic Instagram post stating, "Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic. This comeback is personal; it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."
An insider previously revealed to Life & Style that Simpson and Johnson’s marriage was "hanging on by a thread," claiming, "They’ve drifted apart and come closer together many times over... There have been a lot of ups and downs that they’ve worked through privately."
And in her latest single "Leave," released last month, Simpson seems to touch on the turmoil within their relationship. With lyrics that resonate with anything but peace, she sings, "What we had was magic/ Now you made it tragic/ Giving her what you gave to me/ Now the well that you drink from’s empty…"
While the details remain murky, Ashlee Simpson, Jessica’s sister, is spreading positivity, reassuring fans that the "Blame Me" artist is doing just fine.
"I just did an interview with her today. She has music coming, and it was so exciting. And I’m so proud of her," Ashlee, 40, said. "We are strong little ladies, and, you know, I think that’s a cool thing about life is just always growing and finding yourself, wherever that’s supposed to be."