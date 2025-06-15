Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian 'Having a Blast' Being Single Together: 'They Have Guys Lining Up to Date Them!'
Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian are not just costars — they're enjoying life as singles and bonding over beauty rituals and advice on navigating relationships.
Thanks to their daughters, North West and Maxwell Drew (who are close friends), both Simpson and Kardashian’s friendship blossomed!
“That’s how they first bonded, but now they’re hanging out all the time and having a blast. Kim loves having Jessica around because she’s real, she’s funny and she doesn’t take herself too seriously. And Jessica totally looks up to Kim. She finds her confidence super inspiring,” an insider told an outlet.
At 44, both stars are relishing the single life. “They have guys lining up to date them,” the source added . "They’re loving the freedom that comes with being single. In some ways, it’s like they’re back in their 20s, talking about the kind of guy they want next and giving each other dating advice. They’re not in any rush to settle down right now. It’s all about having fun and looking hot doing it."
Kardashian finalized her divorce from Kanye West in November 2022. She has since dated Pete Davidson and Odell Beckham Jr. Meanwhile, Jessica confirmed her split from Eric Johnson in January, after months of speculation.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she said. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
As they embrace their newfound freedom, the stars are also making sure to look their best while diving into the dating scene. "They’re constantly swapping tips about everything from laser treatments to the best doctors for subtle tweaks," the insider shared. "Kim’s even been encouraging Jessica to try a few new things she’s discovered. They’re not ashamed to talk about procedures. They see it as maintenance, like going to the gym."
Their solid friendship took a new turn when Simpson made a cameo in Kardashian's upcoming Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair, which recently revealed its trailer. In a brief moment, the singer can be seen throwing a drink in a man’s face, a fitting scene for her character.
Simpson expressed her excitement about teaming up with Kardashian in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Kim, I mean, we just live down the street from each other,” she said. "Our kids are best friends, so to be on set, it just felt kind of natural. It was fun to work together — we’ve never worked together. She did all the lawyer talk; I did all the whining.”
All’s Fair revolves around a team of female divorce attorneys breaking free from a male-dominated firm to establish their own practice. The series features a star-studded cast, including Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.
Interestingly, just weeks before announcing her separation from the athlete, the "With You" songstress had been leaning on the Skims founder for support. “Jessica hasn’t made any decisions. She’s still researching her options and talking to her friends, especially the ones with kids that have been through a divorce,” the source said. “It’s really not something she wants to do. Her divorce from Nick [Lachey] was beyond tough, and there were no kids involved, so she knows this will be 10 times worse.”
The insider concluded, “Jessica has a lot of great women in her life that have circled around to be there and guide her, but Kim is very much front and center. She’s really stepped up to be there as someone to talk things through with.”