Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian 'Having a Blast' Being Single Together: 'They Have Guys Lining Up to Date Them!'

“That’s how they first bonded, but now they’re hanging out all the time and having a blast. Kim loves having Jessica around because she’s real, she’s funny and she doesn’t take herself too seriously. And Jessica totally looks up to Kim. She finds her confidence super inspiring,” an insider told an outlet.

At 44, both stars are relishing the single life. “They have guys lining up to date them,” the source added . "They’re loving the freedom that comes with being single. In some ways, it’s like they’re back in their 20s, talking about the kind of guy they want next and giving each other dating advice. They’re not in any rush to settle down right now. It’s all about having fun and looking hot doing it."