Jessica Simpson Makes Shocking Cameo in Kim Kardashian's New Hulu Drama 'All's Fair'
Blink and you might miss it!
Jessica Simpson emerged in an eye-catching cameo in Kim Kardashian's upcoming Hulu legal drama, All's Fair.
In a split-second clip, the "Irresistible" singer, 44, delivered a jaw-dropping moment by throwing a drink in a man's face.
The Newlyweds star joins a stellar cast that includes Kardashian, also 44, who steps into the demanding role of divorce attorney Allura Grant. They'll be navigating the tumultuous world of breakups alongside powerhouse names like Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.
All's Fair dives into the world of powerful female lawyers who are ready to shake up a firm long ruled by men.
"Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game — they change it," the synopsis reads.
The trailer opens with a tense scene as Allura, Liberty Ronson (Watts) and Emerald Greene (Nash) sit down with a tearful client. "It's been a lot, I'm sorry," the client admits, her emotions overwhelming her.
"No, no, no," Watts interjects. "We don't meet with 'sorry' people."
Later on, the trailer revealed the opulent L.A. lifestyle of the lawyers. Close's character, Dina Standish, advises her colleagues to "get mad, get hot, get revenge," while moments of personal turmoil showcase the darker side of their high-stakes careers.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Not to mention, the budding romance between Allura and Chase Munroe, played by Matthew Noszka, brings even more drama to the mix.
Simpson's connection to Kardashian couldn't come at a more meaningful time. Following news of her split from husband Eric Johnson, insiders say Simpson may be turning to Kardashian for support as she works through the emotional aftermath.
Simpson confirmed their split to People in January, saying, "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first and we are focusing on what is best for them."
Simpson has been reaching out to Kardashian for "divorce tips" during this trying time.
"Jessica has a lot of great women in her life that have circled around to be there and guide her, but Kim is very much front and center. She's really stepped up to be there as someone to talk things through with," the insider dished.
Kardashian, known for her brutally honest reflections about her own painful separation from Kanye West in 2021, supports her pal no matter what. "She does feel divorce was the right option so she's giving Jessica hope that if she does go down that path, there can be a light at the end of the tunnel," they said about Simpson.