Jessica Simpson Makes Shocking Cameo in Kim Kardashian's New Hulu Drama 'All's Fair'

The Newlyweds star joins a stellar cast that includes Kardashian, also 44, who steps into the demanding role of divorce attorney Allura Grant. They'll be navigating the tumultuous world of breakups alongside powerhouse names like Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

All's Fair dives into the world of powerful female lawyers who are ready to shake up a firm long ruled by men.

"Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game — they change it," the synopsis reads.