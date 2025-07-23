or
Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Type as She's 'Ready' to Date Again After Shocking Eric Johnson Separation: 'Good Kisser'

Photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jessica Simpson admitted she wants to date a specific person following her separation from Eric Johnson.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 23 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson is "ready" to put herself back on the market.

During the Wednesday, July 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the singer, 45, revealed the specific type of man she's looking for following her January split from husband Eric Johnson.

single jessica simpson long legs admits dating rough photos
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is 'ready' to date again.

Host Jenna Bush Hager asked if she's interested in being set up with another man, to which she quickly replied, "Please!"

"I am single. I'm ready!" she exclaimed. "My type of person is one of a kind. I don't have a look. I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego...it's hard to find, but I feel like it's out there. I don't need somebody to be supportive of me all the time...I feel like the independence that I have right now, if I can have that and give to someone else, that'd be cool."

jessica simpson reveals type ready to date after eric johnson divorce
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson announced her separation from Eric Johnson in January.

Simpson proceeded to pitch herself to her future partner by describing her own characteristics.

"I'm very loyal. If I'm seeing someone, they're going to think I'm crazy...in my mind, we're married," she explained. "If you get married a third time, maybe there's a fourth. I love love. I'm very passionate. I have a lot to give. I feel like I'm on a dating app. He has to be a very good kisser. That's the most intimate thing."

Jessica Simpson Conquers Heartbreak Through Music

jessica simpson reveals type ready to date after eric johnson divorce
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson were married for 10 years.

The talk show host also acknowledged how Simpson had a "really hard year" following her separation. The star found her creative voice through her Nashville Canyon album, which boasts a part two dropping on September 4.

"It's been almost two years now," she admitted. "I went out to Nashville...I needed clarity. I needed emotional clarity in general. I thought I was going to be doing this inspirational type of record, but it started leaning more toward, 'How do I get through this moment, because my whole life just completely changed while making this record?' It became something I never would have expected."

The musician found "blessings in the pain" and persevered in curating a project she is proud of.

"You can find beauty in the pain," she expressed. "I want my daughters and my son to know that. No matter what we go through in life, nothing can take us down, nothing, as long as we are who we are and we know our purpose and are guided by that."

single jessica simpson long legs admits dating is rough
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson wants to date a 'good kisser.'

One track in particular, titled "Leave," really resonated with Simpson post-breakup.

"That was kind of a rage. I was kind of like, 'You go ahead. You do you. I'm going to do me. You do you,'" she revealed. "But this is an obvious thing that I have to face...I know myself very well, and I know that I'm at my best when I'm open. I just face it, and I don't procrastinate, because the more I procrastinate, the more I prolong the darker feelings."

The track is packed with "angst" and reads as a "middle finger" to an ex-lover.

"Anybody going through a breakup or heartbreak is going to use that as an anthem for sure," Bush Hager quipped.

"It is a good song to get you through that...you don't have to speak ill, but you can sing with strength," Simpson agreed.

