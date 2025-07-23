Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Type as She's 'Ready' to Date Again After Shocking Eric Johnson Separation: 'Good Kisser'

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Jessica Simpson admitted she wants to date a specific person following her separation from Eric Johnson.

During the Wednesday, July 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the singer, 45, revealed the specific type of man she's looking for following her January split from husband Eric Johnson .

"I am single. I'm ready!" she exclaimed. "My type of person is one of a kind. I don't have a look. I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego...it's hard to find, but I feel like it's out there. I don't need somebody to be supportive of me all the time...I feel like the independence that I have right now, if I can have that and give to someone else, that'd be cool."

Host Jenna Bush Hager asked if she's interested in being set up with another man, to which she quickly replied, "Please!"

"I'm very loyal. If I'm seeing someone, they're going to think I'm crazy...in my mind, we're married," she explained. "If you get married a third time, maybe there's a fourth. I love love. I'm very passionate. I have a lot to give. I feel like I'm on a dating app. He has to be a very good kisser. That's the most intimate thing."

The talk show host also acknowledged how Simpson had a "really hard year" following her separation. The star found her creative voice through her Nashville Canyon album, which boasts a part two dropping on September 4.

"It's been almost two years now," she admitted. "I went out to Nashville...I needed clarity. I needed emotional clarity in general. I thought I was going to be doing this inspirational type of record, but it started leaning more toward, 'How do I get through this moment, because my whole life just completely changed while making this record?' It became something I never would have expected."

The musician found "blessings in the pain" and persevered in curating a project she is proud of.

"You can find beauty in the pain," she expressed. "I want my daughters and my son to know that. No matter what we go through in life, nothing can take us down, nothing, as long as we are who we are and we know our purpose and are guided by that."