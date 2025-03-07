or
Jessica Simpson Suggests Ex Eric Johnson Was Unfaithful in New Track 'Leave': 'Did You Do to Her What You Did to Me?'

Photo of Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson.
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's separation was announced in January 2025.

March 7 2025, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

Did Jessica Simpson’s marriage end due to Eric Johnson’s infidelity?

The pop star’s new song, “Leave” — which was released on Friday, March 7 — seems to allude to her estranged husband being unfaithful.

jessica simpson eric johnson unfaithful new track leave
Source: MEGA

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson tied the knot in 2014.

“What we had was magic / Now you made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from’s empty,” she sings to start the rock track from her Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 EP.

Simpson, 44 — who announced her separation from the former NFL star in January — added that a man's “weakness” made her “lonely.”

“Did you do to her what you did to me? / Was she on her knees? / Oh, she’s everything but me,” she sings.

The businesswoman also suggested she doesn’t “even wanna breathe” the same air as the athlete and asks him to “leave.”

jessica simpson eric johnson unfaithful new track leave
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson alluded that she doesn't 'even wanna breathe' the same air as Eric Johnson in her new song.

“Oh, I, I’d rather die / Then let you be inside me with her on your mind,” the mother-of-three — who shares kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5, with the 45-year-old — continues. “So hold on / I’m letting you go.”

As OK! previously reported, on January 13, the fashion designer revealed she and Johnson ended their relationship.

Jessica Simpson

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."⁠

Though they are no longer romantically linked, the reality TV star said there are no hard feelings between them.

jessica simpson eric johnson unfaithful new track leave
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson share kids Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

"I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around but I’m one of the lucky ones," she spilled in an interview. "At least I have my children and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be."

The actress shared that she has “grown” and learned she "can handle so much” following her split, noting she may be "meant to love a lot of people" in her lifetime.

Simpson — who divorced Nick Lachey in 2006 — revealed that recording songs has helped her get through this tough time.

"Discovering this music is something I did on my own," she stated. "Thank God I had Nashville, it was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it."

jessica simpson eric johnson unfaithful new track leave
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

'She’s everything but me,' Jessica Simpson sings in her song, which seemingly hints at Eric Johnson possibly cheating.

Simpson also raved about her new project, saying, "I am a woman now and I can do what I want and to have freedom in music. I think that’s what you’re going to feel in Nashville Canyon.”

