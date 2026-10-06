Jessica Simpson Seen Out With Rumored New Boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood for the First Time as Insider Says They Were 'Trying to Stay Under the Radar'
Oct. 6 2026, Updated 8:32 a.m. ET
Jessica Simpson may have a new romance in her life!
On Sunday, October 4, the singer was spotted enjoying a morning outing with rumored boyfriend Thomas Eisenhood, marking the first time the two have been seen together publicly.
The "Irresistible" songstress and the musician visited Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park, where they took in the colorful hot-air balloons and spent time together.
According to TMZ, the pair were walking through the park “around 7:30 a.m.” when they stopped to take selfies with the balloons in the background.
“A couple who saw the pair offered to take personal photos for them,” a source told the publication. “Jessica handed over her phone without saying a word, while Thomas wrapped his arm around her shoulders and Jessica rested her head on him.”
However, the witnesses said the couple appeared like “they were trying to stay under the radar,” as Simpson was “often keeping her head down as they walked through the crowded park.”
Simpson Kept It Casual for the Outing
Simpson opted for a relaxed look for the morning adventure, wearing a brown suede jacket with fringe detailing over a blue button-down shirt. She accessorized with round, tinted sunglasses and a white hair accessory, while her long blonde hair fell in soft waves over her shoulders. She also carried a red phone and a matching red bag.
Eisenhood kept things casual in a red hoodie and dark pants. He was seen holding his phone and a black cap as he chatted with Simpson during their time at the event.
The outing comes months after reports first linked the singer to Eisenhood, more than a year after her split from Eric Johnson.
"She's happy. She's in a great place, excited for her future," a source said in an April 3 report.
It's unclear exactly when Simpson and Eisenhood first met, though the report noted that they connected through a mutual friend.
According to The U.S. Sun, Eisenhood lives in a rental unit near Simpson's home.
- Jessica Simpson's Secret Lover Revealed Amid Singer's Odd Dynamic Still Living With Estranged Husband Eric Johnson
- Who Is Jessica Simpson's New Boyfriend? 5 Things to Know About Thomas Eisenhood
- 'Romantic' Jessica Simpson Is 'Hopeful' She'll Meet Someone Who 'Will Love Her' After Eric Johnson Split: 'She Prefers Being in a Relationship'
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Why Simpson Moved to Nashville
Simpson relocated in 2023 as she shifted her focus back to music. In a 2025 interview, she opened up about why she wanted a fresh start at her Music City mansion.
"As mothers, we're people pleasers. We want to make sure everybody's happy, nobody's crying. We come last here in L.A. I needed to go somewhere where I was first. Not that I didn't think of my children," she said.
Simpson's latest outing also comes after she confirmed her separation from Johnson in January 2025. The former couple married in 2014 and share three children: Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.
Simpson and Johnson's Separation
When Simpson announced their separation, she emphasized that their kids remained their top priority as they worked through changes in their lives.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," the Dukes of Hazzard actress revealed. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."