Single Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Body in Dainty Bikini After Admitting She's a 'Work in Progress'
June 26 2026, Published 7:11 p.m. ET
Jessica Simpson is turning up the heat!
The entrepreneur and former pop star looked absolutely amazing in a recent Instagram post from Thursday, June 26.
Modeling for her signature line, The Jessica Simpson Collection, she wore a colorful matching bikini set paired with a white crochet robe left open.
She kept the rest of her look effortless, leaving her blonde locks down with simple makeup and a pair of gold hoops.
'Summertime Vibe'
The post captioned "Summertime Vibe" was flooded with compliments in the comment section.
One commenter said, "Hello, looking beautiful and gorgeous bikini."
"Fierce and ready to take on the world 🔥," said another fan.
With a third hyping her up, saying, "Let em know Jess!😍😍😍."
The post comes after Simpson, 45, was open about how it has been since recovering from her previous alcohol addiction.
The star, who is now more than eight years sober, got candid about her drinking problem during a performance at Yaamava' Resort and Casino in Highland, Calif., on Monday, June 1, sharing that an unreleased song titled "Give It All Away" was inspired by her past.
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'I Feel Alive and in My Body'
She told the crowd at the show, “I realized that the drinking wasn’t numbing my pain, it was actually causing more pain. In all honesty, I’m just a work in progress, and I celebrate each and every day that I feel alive and in my body, and I’m very proud of myself.”
“It felt right to share this song with you, and I want all of you to know that you should have a little grace for yourself and everything is gonna be okay if you just give it all away, and that’s what this song is about,” she continued.
On the Market
As she continues to work on herself, she recently told reporters at LAX on Monday, June 22, that she is ready to put herself back on the market.
When asked if she was open to dating after her divorce from Eric Johnson, she simply replied "Yes," confirming that her "DMs are open" if anyone wants to slide in with her, joking that her one requirement for anyone interested is that they need to be “verified.”
The cheeky comment comes over a year after Simpson and the former NFL player announced their divorce after 10 years of marriage.
She told the public in a statement in January of 2025 that "Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them."