Jessica Simpson Says Her DMs Are 'Open' After Eric Johnson Split, Jokes Suitors Must Be 'Verified'
June 23 2026, Published 7:31 a.m. ET
Jessica Simpson is officially putting herself back out there.
During an encounter with reporters at LAX on Monday, June 22, the singer and entrepreneur was asked whether she's open to dating again following her split from Eric Johnson.
Her answer was simple: “Yes,” confirming that her “DMs are open.”
There is, however, one requirement for anyone hoping to catch her attention. She joked that interested suitors should be “verified” and should have blue badges on their social media accounts.
Life After Simpson’s Split From Johnson
The lighthearted comment comes more than a year after Simpson and the former NFL player ended their marriage after a decade of being together.
"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement to an outlet in January 2025. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."
While their romantic relationship has ended, Simpson and Johnson reportedly remain on good terms as they co-parent together.
“The main goal is the kids, but they're moving toward next steps,” an insider said.
Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in July 2014 after dating for four years. Together, they share three children: daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.
Although her children remain her top priority, Simpson is also “focused on her music right now, her career, getting back to work and that's it."
Romance Rumors Continue to Swirl
- Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Type as She's 'Ready' to Date Again After Shocking Eric Johnson Separation: 'Good Kisser'
- Jessica Simpson Is in the 'Best, Best Spirits' After Separating From Husband Eric Johnson, Her Sister Ashlee Reveals: 'She's Strong'
- A Family Affair: Jessica Simpson's Husband & Kids Cheer Her On At Fashion Launch
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As of late, Simpson has been linked to musician Thomas Eisenhood.
Sources previously claimed the pair had been spending time together and getting to know one another over the past few months.
At the time, a source told People that Simpson is “happy,” “in a great place” and “excited for her future.” She has reportedly been seeing the Nashville resident for three months and spends time with him when staying at her second home in Tennessee.
According to insiders, the two met through mutual friends in the music industry. Eisenhood has reportedly not yet met Simpson's children.
What Simpson Wants in a Future Partner
During a July 2025 appearance on TODAY With Jenna & Friends, Simpson shared what she's looking for when it comes to finding love again.
"I am single. I'm ready!" she emphasized. "My type of person is one of a kind. I don't have a look. I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego...it's hard to find, but I feel like it's out there. I don't need somebody to be supportive of me all the time...I feel like the independence that I have right now, if I can have that and give to someone else, that'd be cool."
TMZ interviewed Simpson.