Jessica Simpson Says Her DMs Are 'Open' After Eric Johnson Split, Jokes Suitors Must Be 'Verified'

Jessica Simpson revealed her ‘DMs are open’ more than a year after her split from Eric Johnson.

During an encounter with reporters at LAX on Monday, June 22, the singer and entrepreneur was asked whether she's open to dating again following her split from Eric Johnson .

Jessica Simpson revealed that her ‘DMs are open’ when asked about dating.

There is, however, one requirement for anyone hoping to catch her attention. She joked that interested suitors should be “verified” and should have blue badges on their social media accounts.

Her answer was simple: “Yes,” confirming that her “DMs are open.”

The pair separated in 2025 after 10 years of marriage but continue to prioritize co-parenting their three children.

The lighthearted comment comes more than a year after Simpson and the former NFL player ended their marriage after a decade of being together.

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Simpson said in a statement to an outlet in January 2025. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

While their romantic relationship has ended, Simpson and Johnson reportedly remain on good terms as they co-parent together.

“The main goal is the kids, but they're moving toward next steps,” an insider said.

Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in July 2014 after dating for four years. Together, they share three children: daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.

Although her children remain her top priority, Simpson is also “focused on her music right now, her career, getting back to work and that's it."