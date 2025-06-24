Jessie J Shares Raw Photos From the Hospital After Undergoing B----- Cancer Surgery: 'Waiting for My Results'
Jessie J gave fans a raw look at her battle against b----- cancer.
"This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through," the singer captioned an Instagram upload from Monday, June 23.
Jessie J Undergoes Surgery for Cancer
"Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. 🫂 I am home now, to rest and wait for my results 🤞🏻," she shared.
The British beauty, 37, gave a shoutout to her boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman, adding, "Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this! 🫂🫀🔋."
The Singer Received Support From Her Boyfriend and Their Son
The pictures included Jessie in a hospital gown in the bed, a topless photo that showed where the surgeon marked her for the procedure and a sweet video of Colman holding her hand and kissing her on the forehead as she prepared for the surgery.
The "Domino" crooner also posted a few adorable photos and videos of her and Colman's 2-year-old son, Sky Safir, hanging out with her in the hospital room and at home.
The toddler was fascinated by the bottle of blood draining from his mom, as Jessie told him in one clip, "The water and the blood comes out of mommy's b-----, comes out of the tube and into the bottle. But don't mess with it, baby."
Jessie received tons of support in the comments section, with one person writing, "Superwoman! Love you, beautiful. You’re an inspiration to us all! Sending healing vibes ❤️."
"Sending lots of love and healing energy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," said another admirer, while pal Rochelle Humes penned, "SO proud of you! You’re made of strong stuff my girl ❣️."
Jessie J Announced Her Diagnosis in Early June
The mom-of-one first announced her diagnosis earlier this month, nothing it was an "early" form of the disease.
"Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding on to the word early," she told fans. "I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it."
"I also know who much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories," the star continued. "It breaks my heart that so many people are going through so much, similar and worse. That’s the bit that kills me."
The Singer Is Getting Implants
At the time, she also detailed her plans to have reconstructive surgery on her chest.
"It wasn't something I planned, but yeah. I’m getting to keep my nipples. That’s good. It’s a weird topic and a weird situation," Jessie acknowledged. "It’s a very dramatic way to get a b--- job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball (June 15) to have my surgery, and I will come back with massive t--- and more music."