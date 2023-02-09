OK Magazine
Pregnant Jessie J Looks Ready To Pop Despite Being Months Away From Giving Birth — See Photo Of Her Belly!

jessie j shows pregnancy belly
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 8 2023, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

Pregnant singer Jessie J still has ways to go until she welcomes her first child, but she looked ready to pop in her latest selfie!

"Happy hump day," she quipped of the Instagram snap, where her growing belly nearly obstructed her face from being visible.

jessie j shows pregnancy belly
Source: @jessiej/instagram

"HAHA so preciouuuuuus. Wish you the best! Many blessings to you ❤️," commented on fan, while another acknowledged, "Omg, this truly encapsulates pregnancy!!!"

The 34-year-old star announced her exciting news on January 6, more than a year after suffering a miscarriage.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…" she gushed on social media. "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

jessie j shows pregnancy belly
Source: @jessiej/instagram

A few days later, the British beauty revealed, "I can't even explain to you how sick I feel. I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF😂😭🤣 ... 🤰🏻🥱🤤🤢🤮😵‍💫🙄😂😭😏🤮😳."

Another tough aspect of pregnancy is the toll it can take on her mental health, as the mom-to-be discovered women are often putting others down when comparing their experiences.

"The comments on videos about pregnancy is a whole new experience ... It's very interesting observing how women are with each other," she noted in an Instagram Story. "Let me just say this, pregnancy is the most relatable but UNIQUE journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it in our OWN way."

jessie j shows pregnancy belly
Source: @jessiej/instagram

"Telling someone how they feel or what to feel is just not the way to do it. Every body is different. Literally. And every story and journey is different," emphasized the "Domino" crooner. 'Pregnancy is not a competition. Pregnancy is not who is doing it better or right because not one way works for everyone."

Jessie has been dating basketball player Chanan Safir Colman, 38, since April 2022, though they've yet to post any photos together or hit the red carpet.

