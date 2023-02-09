Pregnant Jessie J Looks Ready To Pop Despite Being Months Away From Giving Birth — See Photo Of Her Belly!

"HAHA so preciouuuuuus. Wish you the best! Many blessings to you ❤️," commented on fan, while another acknowledged, "Omg, this truly encapsulates pregnancy!!!"

The 34-year-old star announced her exciting news on January 6, more than a year after suffering a miscarriage.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…" she gushed on social media. "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."