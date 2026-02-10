Jessie J Rips 'Insane Thought' That She's Expecting Baby No. 2 After Performing in Skin-Tight Catsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J had a message for those who believe she is expecting baby No. 2 after performing in a figure-hugging bodysuit. "The amount of people messaging me/commenting me asking if I'm pregnant," the "Price Tag" singer, 37, wrote in a lengthy statement via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 8.

Jessie J Ripped Rumors That She Is Expecting Baby No. 2

Source: @jessiej/Instagram Jessie J addressed rumors she is expecting baby No. 2.

"No. I am not," she affirmed, noting she still had "a little belly" since welcoming her son, Sky, in May 2023. "BUT i also decided to wear a skintight catsuit on the last day of my period/ovulation bloatation day," she joked. "Women can have bellies and NOT be pregnant. What an insane thought. It's mad right? The singer's statement comes days after she performed in a lacy bodysuit in Las Vegas last week as part of her No Secrets tour.

Jessie J Revealed Her Miscarriage in 2021

Source: MEGA Jessie J revealed she suffered a miscarriage in November 2021.

Jessie J welcomed her son nearly two years after revealing in November 2021 that she decided to have a baby on her "own." However, after going in for her third scan, she learned there was "no longer a heartbeat." "Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.' By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down," the musician captioned a photo of a positive pregnancy test at the time. "After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

Jessie J's Miscarriage Inspired New Music

Source: MEGA Jessie J used the pain from her experiences to inspire new music.

The experience inspired a song on her new album, Don't Tease Me with a Good Time, which was released in November 2025. "Today marks four years that I lost my baby," Jessie J told the audience while performing the song "Comes in Waves," per video footage shared by Daily Mail. "I don't know if anyone has gone through the same thing, but if you have, or you know someone close to you and you saw it, it's really f------- bad."

'Comes in Waves' Features Heartbreaking Lyrics

Source: MEGA Jessie J's new album features very personal lyrics.