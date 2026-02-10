or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jessie J
OK LogoNEWS

Jessie J Rips 'Insane Thought' That She's Expecting Baby No. 2 After Performing in Skin-Tight Catsuit

Photo of Jessie J
Source: MEGA

Jessie J went on a social media rant, ripping those who believed she is expecting baby No. 2 after performing in a skintight catsuit in Las Vegas.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 10 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J had a message for those who believe she is expecting baby No. 2 after performing in a figure-hugging bodysuit.

"The amount of people messaging me/commenting me asking if I'm pregnant," the "Price Tag" singer, 37, wrote in a lengthy statement via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J Ripped Rumors That She Is Expecting Baby No. 2

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jessie J addressed rumors she is expecting baby No. 2.
Source: @jessiej/Instagram

Jessie J addressed rumors she is expecting baby No. 2.

"No. I am not," she affirmed, noting she still had "a little belly" since welcoming her son, Sky, in May 2023.

"BUT i also decided to wear a skintight catsuit on the last day of my period/ovulation bloatation day," she joked. "Women can have bellies and NOT be pregnant. What an insane thought. It's mad right?

The singer's statement comes days after she performed in a lacy bodysuit in Las Vegas last week as part of her No Secrets tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J Revealed Her Miscarriage in 2021

Photo of Jessie J revealed she suffered a miscarriage in November 2021.
Source: MEGA

Jessie J revealed she suffered a miscarriage in November 2021.

Jessie J welcomed her son nearly two years after revealing in November 2021 that she decided to have a baby on her "own." However, after going in for her third scan, she learned there was "no longer a heartbeat."

"Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.' By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down," the musician captioned a photo of a positive pregnancy test at the time. "After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat.”

MORE ON:
Jessie J

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J's Miscarriage Inspired New Music

Photo of Jessie J used the pain from her experiences to inspire new music.
Source: MEGA

Jessie J used the pain from her experiences to inspire new music.

The experience inspired a song on her new album, Don't Tease Me with a Good Time, which was released in November 2025.

"Today marks four years that I lost my baby," Jessie J told the audience while performing the song "Comes in Waves," per video footage shared by Daily Mail. "I don't know if anyone has gone through the same thing, but if you have, or you know someone close to you and you saw it, it's really f------- bad."

'Comes in Waves' Features Heartbreaking Lyrics

Photo of Jessie J's new album features very personal lyrics.
Source: MEGA

Jessie J's new album features very personal lyrics.

She continued, "It's something that you can't ever really prepare to go through. This song is for anybody that needs that hug. I hope this song can help you as it's helped me."

"Come in Waves" features heartbreakingly raw lyrics, including, "It comes in waves, like I'm drownin' in a love I crave that you gave to me / And I hate how much I miss the future that we never made."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.