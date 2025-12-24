Topless Jessie J Bares Her Booty in Bathing Suit After Harrowing Cancer Battle: See the Cheeky Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J is ready to take on 2026! The British singer, 37, posted a very cheeky photo on Instagram December 24, opting to go topless.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jessie/Instagram The British singer posted a very cheeky photo on Instagram December 24.

The "Price Tag" songstress only wore red bathing suit bottoms as she turned her back to camera and looked out into the distance. She stood in a large body of water, looking serene. She bared her butt in the snap as she took off her top and whipped it in the air. "Mood for 2026," the caption read.

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie J Was Diagnosed With B----- Cancer Recently

Source: MEGA Jessie J opted to go topless for the peaceful snap.

The peaceful-looking photo comes months after she was diagnosed early-stage b----- cancer. "When I got diagnosed with b----- cancer, I wasn't scared. I felt a little bit out of control," Jessie opened up to ABC in an interview published earlier this month. "But I am a sharer, and I wasn't gonna sit at home and cry about it," she went on. "It's just given me a deeper perspective, and I'm really riding that wave of living in the moment and enjoying life." Jessie underwent a mastectomy over the summer after getting a biopsy done. After the "Bang Bang" singer felt a lump on her chest, she went to the doctor.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jessie J underwent a mastectomy over the summer.

After hearing the news of her illness, she called her mom to admit she had to live for her son, Sky, 2. "I remember phoning my mom first, and I was like, 'Well I can't die, because I have Sky,'" she candidly confessed. "He's just honestly the love of my life. I went through many journeys to find him and I'm just so grateful that he held on to me." "I'm just like, we need to talk about these things. I've been very lucky. Super lucky to find it early," Jessie added. "I know there's a chance it could come back, but until then, we're living a life."

Kate Middleton and Jessie J Shared a Hug Last Month

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Jessie J met each other in November and bonded over their cancer battles.