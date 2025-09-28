Jessie James Decker Taking Hiatus From Touring for Her Kids: 'I've Struggled With the Emotions of It All'

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie James Decker cherishes her music career, but she's prioritizing family time over life on the road. The beloved country singer, 37, opened up about her decision to step back from touring in an Instagram Stories post on Saturday, July 26. "One day. I've struggled with the emotions of it all lately because I love touring & singing," she told fans. Decker, who began her journey in music at the age of 17, emphasized the challenges of leaving her children behind: "That's what I've done my whole life, people forget but that's how I got started in this business. But I struggled this last time leaving the babies that I knew I needed to take a beat."

Source: MEGA Jessie James Decker is focusing on her family

"My kids need me," she continued. "They're so little and I don't want to miss anything. I know the stage is always there for me when I'm ready again." Jessie, a mom to Vivianne, Eric Jr., Forrest and Denver, shares her life with husband Eric Decker, a former NFL player. The couple, married in June 2013, recently welcomed their fourth child and currently have no plans to expand their family. "[Eric] is snipped, so if I were to get knocked up again, it's because of that two percent chance," Jessie revealed to Us Weekly in March.

Source: jessiejamesdecker/INSTAGRAM The pair share four kids.

Denver's growth fills her with joy, as she noted, "He's starting to walk, which is cool. We're obviously not sleeping very much, [but] it's amazing to be able to do it all over again. It's fun that the kids are older and getting to do this with us, watching their little baby brother grow up. Eric and I look at each other and we're like, 'How did we get here?' It's been really special for our family." Despite her desire to focus on family, Jessie hasn't abandoned her passion for music. She recently released an empowering duet with fellow mom and singer Jana Kramer titled "Do It in Heels."

Source: jessiejamesdecker/INSTAGRAM Jessie James Decker and Jana Kramer teamed up for 'Do It in Heels.'

"When I had my last baby, I was blown away by the amount of different moms from the school bringing in meals and bringing candles and they had a [text] chain. I'd never experienced anything like that. It was just women supporting women. It was so beautiful," Jessie said about the inspiration behind the song. She added, "And that's what I love about this song is it's the same message, you know — women who can do it all and do it with a smile on your face." Taking to social media, Jessie praised Jana for their collaboration. "This was so much fun to do together, I love our sisterhood and how we were able to bring it to life through song!!! What an incredible message to the girlies!!! I love you!! Now let's do it in heeeeeels," she wrote on Instagram.

Source: jessiejamesdecker/INSTAGRAM The Decker family recently vacationed in Italy.