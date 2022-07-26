Jessie James & Eric Decker Reveal Their Secret To A Happy Marriage, Says They Have The 'Same Beliefs & Core Values'

It's no secret that Jessie James and Eric Decker are still into each other after being married for almost one decade — so, what's the secret?

"We have built a strong foundation of love, trust, and respect. It definitely helps that we have the same beliefs and core values, but we also just love spending time together," the couple exclusively tell OK! while talking about their collab with DSW for their Back-to-School campaign, which launched on July 7.