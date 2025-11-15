or
Article continues below advertisement
Jessie James Decker Sets the Record Straight on B----- Augmentation Rumors

Photo of Jessie James Decker
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker responded to ongoing body enhancement rumors on Instagram.

Profile Image

Nov. 15 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jessie James Decker isn't shy about discussing her body, and she recently addressed speculation surrounding her curves.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jessie James Decker openly addressed questions about her body on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker openly addressed questions about her body on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

During an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, November 5, the 37-year-old singer responded to a fan's inquiry about whether she had undergone another b----- augmentation. The follower wrote, “Omg did you get your b------ redone? They look amazing.”

Decker shared a bikini selfie to clarify the situation, posting, “Thank you ❤️. Nope! They’ve just held up good thanks to my doc.” She also tagged her plastic surgeon, Watt Plastic Surgery, located in Tampa, Fla.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jessie James Decker has always been confident, sharing her bikini photos on Instagram.
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker has always been confident, sharing her bikini photos on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

In the bold bikini pic, Decker flaunted a playful animal print top featuring one blue cup adorned with pink scales and another fuchsia cup with orange detailing. Cutouts enhanced her cleavage, while red, white, and blue beads decorated the halter straps. The country star accessorized with gold jewelry, including a coin necklace, a pearl pendant, hoop earrings and diamond studs.

Article continues below advertisement

After welcoming her fourth child last year, Decker shared her initial disappointment at not bouncing back as quickly as she anticipated. “Even after I stopped nursing, I was like, ‘Wow, [the weight] is not coming off as fast as it did before. I’m going to have to really go for it this time,’” she remarked.

She posed makeup-free in the photo, showcasing her natural beauty while donning a straw cowgirl hat and blowing a kiss to the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, welcomed their fourth child in 2024.
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

Jessie James Decker and her husband, Eric Decker, welcomed their fourth child in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Decker, who shares four children with husband Eric Decker, previously opened up about experiencing complications with her b---- implants in August 2023. The couple, parents to Vivianne, 11, Eric Jr., 7, Forrest, 5, and Denver, 19 months, have navigated these challenges together.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on her pregnancy, Jessie stated, “I will say the issue is if I had known we were going to have another I wouldn’t have gone so big. Cus when I’m pregnant, they get massive. Like quadruple in size.”

She acknowledged, “Def will need a reduction in the future and will downsize. It was fun while it lasted. But phew dey bigz already and I’m over it. Give me some shmediumz.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jessie James Decker revealed she’s open to enhancing her figure in the future.
Source: MEGA

Jessie James Decker revealed she’s open to enhancing her figure in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2021, Jessie announced her decision to enhance her figure, sharing, “I treated myself… to new b------!” while featuring a playful baby blue bikini in her post. “After deciding we were done having babies, I was finally ready to go big or go home ha!”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

“I always say, you do you and do what makes you feel confident and s---💗 #YOLO,” Jessie concluded, encouraging others to embrace their choices.

