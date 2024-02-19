Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Baby No. 4 With Eric Decker, Reveals Their Son's Name — Photos
He's arrived! On Sunday, February 18, Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker revealed they privately welcomed their fourth tot together earlier this month.
"Our beautiful boy is here 💙," the singer captioned a photo of herself laying in the hospital bed holding the infant while her spouse gazed at their son.
Jessie, 35, revealed the 8.7 pound tot, whom they named Denver Calloway Decker, made his debut on Friday, February 9.
The mom-of-four also shared a photo of the baby resting on a pillow clad in a onesie, and on her Instagram Story, she posted a picture of her infant's hand wrapped around one her fingers.
"Been soaking it all in," she captioned the sweet snap.
The Kittenish founder and the athlete, 36, already share two sons and one daughter, and as OK! reported, the fourth pregnancy was completely unexpected.
"As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. But I just feel like God always has other plans," the "Wanted" crooner quipped. "It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we're] happy, excited. I love being a mom. It was God's plan for me to have another ... so grateful."
"Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon," she continued.
Jessie admitted her husband thought she was pranking him when she showed him a positive pregnancy test last year. "He thought I was playing a joke on him, because you guys know I'm such a jokester. But I would never joke about something like this," Jessie said. "So I think he didn't believe me until I physically peed on a stick and was like, 'I'm not joking. This is real.'"
Though the pair didn't make a public pregnancy announcement right away, Jessie said she told her kids "pretty fast mostly due to excitement, and we are too tight to keep that secret."
"But I also wanted them to understand why mommy was gonna so slothy and tired and not as energized as I always am," she explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In an interview, Jessie spilled that the NFL alum had "multiple appointments booked to get a vasectomy," but he always canceled them.
"We just kept not doing it but I'm very, very intuitive," Jessie shared. "I have these dreams and I've just always kind of been like that. I've throughout these years, when we're with the kids and we're all like holding hands, we're walking somewhere, I'd always be like we're missing one."