OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Babies > Jessie James Decker
OK LogoBABIES

Jessie James Decker Gives Birth to Baby No. 4 With Eric Decker, Reveals Their Son's Name — Photos

jessie james decker gives birth baby no eric decker name photos
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/instagram
By:

Feb. 18 2024, Published 7:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

He's arrived! On Sunday, February 18, Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Decker revealed they privately welcomed their fourth tot together earlier this month.

"Our beautiful boy is here 💙," the singer captioned a photo of herself laying in the hospital bed holding the infant while her spouse gazed at their son.

Article continues below advertisement
jessie james decker gives birth baby no eric decker name photos
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/instagram

Jessie James Decker are now parents to three sons and one daughter.

Jessie, 35, revealed the 8.7 pound tot, whom they named Denver Calloway Decker, made his debut on Friday, February 9.

The mom-of-four also shared a photo of the baby resting on a pillow clad in a onesie, and on her Instagram Story, she posted a picture of her infant's hand wrapped around one her fingers.

"Been soaking it all in," she captioned the sweet snap.

Article continues below advertisement
jessie james decker gives birth baby no eric decker name photos
Source: mega

Jessie gave birth on February 9.

Article continues below advertisement

The Kittenish founder and the athlete, 36, already share two sons and one daughter, and as OK! reported, the fourth pregnancy was completely unexpected.

"As you know, I had been telling Eric it was probably time to get a vasectomy because I felt like we were done. But I just feel like God always has other plans," the "Wanted" crooner quipped. "It was extremely shocking and surprising but [we're] happy, excited. I love being a mom. It was God's plan for me to have another ... so grateful."

Article continues below advertisement
jessie james decker gives birth baby no eric decker name photos
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/instagram

The pair married in 2013.

MORE ON:
Jessie James Decker
Article continues below advertisement

"Being able to have another little baby is the most incredible blessing. We are all just over the moon," she continued.

Jessie admitted her husband thought she was pranking him when she showed him a positive pregnancy test last year. "He thought I was playing a joke on him, because you guys know I'm such a jokester. But I would never joke about something like this," Jessie said. "So I think he didn't believe me until I physically peed on a stick and was like, 'I'm not joking. This is real.'"

Article continues below advertisement
jessie james decker gives birth baby no eric decker name photos
Source: mega

The pregnancy came a huge surprise.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the pair didn't make a public pregnancy announcement right away, Jessie said she told her kids "pretty fast mostly due to excitement, and we are too tight to keep that secret."

"But I also wanted them to understand why mommy was gonna so slothy and tired and not as energized as I always am," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In an interview, Jessie spilled that the NFL alum had "multiple appointments booked to get a vasectomy," but he always canceled them.

"We just kept not doing it but I'm very, very intuitive," Jessie shared. "I have these dreams and I've just always kind of been like that. I've throughout these years, when we're with the kids and we're all like holding hands, we're walking somewhere, I'd always be like we're missing one."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.